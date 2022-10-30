How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

What time do the Commanders play?
- Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts
- When: Thursday, Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)
Quick facts
- The Colts lead the all-time series over Washington, 21-10.
- Washington has not won at Indianapolis since Oct. 23, 1994.
- Washington will play Indianapolis on the road for the first time since Nov. 30, 2014.
- Indianapolis quarterback will make his first career start today.
- Washington first played the Colts in 1953, when the franchise was in Baltimore.
Where to watch the Commanders on TV
- The Commanders' Week 8 game against the Colts will be telecast on FOX. Brandon Gaudin will be the play-by-play announcer with Robert Smith serving as an analyst. Jen Hale will be the sideline reporter.
Where to listen to the Commanders on the radio
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Outside of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the Washington Football Radio Broadcast Network covers: Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
