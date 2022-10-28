Practice report | Cole Holcomb ruled out for Sunday vs. Colts

The Washington Commanders have ruled Cole Holcomb out for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Holcomb, who leads the team and is ranked sixth in the NFL with 69 tackles, has missed practice all week with a foot sprain. Head coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday that the team has tried to keep him off his foot as much as possible and would see where he was at on Friday. Holcomb was not at practice this morning and did not work on the side field with the rest of Washington's injured players.

The decision to sit Holcomb for Week 8 means that David Mayo and Jon Bostic will receive more playing time in his absence. Mayo and Bostic both have experience calling plays on the field for the Commanders.

And while Jamin Davis does not expect his role to change too much, the team is confident in his ability if he needs to be more active. Davis is third on the team with 33 tackles and has three sacks this season.

"If Jamin has taken on a bigger role, I don't feel bad about it," Rivera said. "The nice thing I feel good about is we got a couple of veterans still back there as well. If we needed to, David Mayo and Jon Bostic are more than capable players for us."

Rookie Jahan Dotson and cornerback William Jackson III will also be out once again for the Commanders. Rivera said earlier this week that he was not anticipating Dotson to be active on Sunday because his hamstring is still tight.

"They've been working him inside, been working him in the water on the treadmill and just trying to get him going."

Dyami Brown (groin) and Logan Thomas (calf) were limited all week and will be questionable for Sunday's game. Thomas has missed time since the Friday before Washington's matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Having him back would provide a boost for Taylor Heinicke, who was also on the injury report with a calf injury but was a full participant all week.