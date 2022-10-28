3 keys to Washington getting a win against the Colts

3. What are some matchups to watch on Sunday?

Logan: With the announcement of Ehlinger as the starter, a lot of the analysis is focused on what he brings to the game. The focus is warranted, but it is also important to note that the Colts have a stable of young playmakers on the outside and at tight end that could significantly impact the game.

The wide receiver group is led by Michael Pitman Jr. The third-year man out of USC is the embodiment of a possession receiver in this offense. He has great size, great route running nuance and toughness at the catch point. He lacks top end speed but has the lowest drop rate in the NFL, recording one drop on 61 targets. He has predominantly worked underneath in tight throwing windows, but don't be surprised if his average depth of target takes a spike this game.

Much like last week with Packers receiver Allen Lazard, the obvious matchup seems like Benjamin St-Juste on Pittman. However, the Colts present a unique problem. The receiver on the other side is rookie receiver Alec Pierce, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 211 pounds.

However, unlike Pittman, his explosive measurables at the combine were off the charts. In recent weeks, his explosiveness has started to show up. Pierce is a nice complement to what Pittman has shown underneath. He is still growing as a receiver, but he has a big play ability that makes defenses nervous. The Commanders are going to have to be diligent in their zone coverages to make sure they don't give up a big play, because in a game like this, one big play could make all the difference.

Zach: As I mentioned above, I have been impressed with what I have seen from the Colts' defensive line, and I believe how Washington's offensive line handles this group will go a long way towards deciding the outcome on Sunday.

For starters, Indianapolis' defensive tackles are difficult to run against. Grover Stewart has been a stalwart all season, but particularly last week against the Tennessee Titans. Stewart led the team with 12 tackles as an interior player, which is difficult to do when players like Zaire Franklin are leading the unit.

What's more, as Logan mentioned, Buckner excels at stopping outside runs with his speed and quickness.

The Colts also boast a highly disruptive pass rush that is anchored by Buckner and Stewart. Having Heinicke's elusiveness did seem to help Washington last week, but the offensive line will have an even more difficult task in Indianapolis.