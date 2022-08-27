News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Ravens preseason game

Aug 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM
What time do the Commanders play?

  • Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

Quick facts

  • The Commanders will wrap up preseason play against the Baltimore Ravens. The Commanders have played the Ravens seven times in the regular season and are 3-4 overall.
  • The last time the two teams played each other in the regular season was Oct. 4, 2020, when the Ravens defeated the Commanders, 31-17, at FedExField.
  • The last time the Commanders defeated the Ravens in the regular season was Oct. 9, 2016, when they held on for a 16-10 victory.
  • The Ravens have won 22 straight preseason games.

Where to watch the Commanders on TV

  • The Commanders' preseason game against the Ravens will be telecast by NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington. Kenny Albert will provide play-by-play commentary alongside analyst Rick "Doc" Walker. Logan Paulsen will serve as the sideline reporter..

Where to listen to the Commanders on the radio

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Outside of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the Washington Football Radio Broadcast Network covers: Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

Where to stream the Commanders game

  • Fans within the Commanders' local home marketing area can watch the game on Commanders.com. The game will be available at kickoff at 4 p.m. ET.
  • NFL+ provides live, out-of-market preseason games with a 7-day free trial.

news

Commanders announce DNPs for preseason finale vs. Ravens

32 players will not participate in the Washington Commanders' preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Wake Up Washington | Preseason finale set to be big opportunity for depth players

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

news

3 players to watch during Washington's preseason finale

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their third preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, which will be the final opportunity for some players to make their case to earn a roster spot. Here are three players you should keep an eye on during Saturday's game.

news

3 keys to Washington's final preseason game against the Ravens

The Washington Commanders wrap up their final preseason game with a road trip to play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 27. Senior Writer Zach Selby and team analyst Logan Paulsen give three keys to the finale.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera wants to see Sam Howell take advantage of extra snaps in preseason finale

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 26, 2022.

news

Hail Mail | Looking at Dax Milne's punt return ability and Jeff Zgonina's combine metrics

We're getting ready to wrap up the Commanders' final preseason game. Here's what Commanders fans want to know this week.

news

Practice report | Commanders wrap preparations for final preseason game

Head coach Ron Rivera discussed Carson Wentz's timing with Terry McLaurin, Saahdiq Charles taking snaps at center and what he expects from Sam Howell after practice.

news

Wake Up Washington | Football was therapeutic for Jeremy Reaves after the loss of his mom last season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

news

Commanders claim G Wes Martin off waivers

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, Senior Writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through training camp.

news

Practice report | Logan Thomas hits another milestone, participates in 7-on-7 drills

Thomas takes another encouraging step towards making a full recovery.

