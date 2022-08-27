How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Ravens preseason game

What time do the Commanders play?
- Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens
- When: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
Quick facts
- The Commanders will wrap up preseason play against the Baltimore Ravens. The Commanders have played the Ravens seven times in the regular season and are 3-4 overall.
- The last time the two teams played each other in the regular season was Oct. 4, 2020, when the Ravens defeated the Commanders, 31-17, at FedExField.
- The last time the Commanders defeated the Ravens in the regular season was Oct. 9, 2016, when they held on for a 16-10 victory.
- The Ravens have won 22 straight preseason games.
Where to watch the Commanders on TV
- The Commanders' preseason game against the Ravens will be telecast by NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington. Kenny Albert will provide play-by-play commentary alongside analyst Rick "Doc" Walker. Logan Paulsen will serve as the sideline reporter..
Where to listen to the Commanders on the radio
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Outside of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the Washington Football Radio Broadcast Network covers: Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
The Washington Commanders had a lighter practice on Wednesday as they continue their preparation for their final preseason game. Check out the top photos from the afternoon. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Where to stream the Commanders game
- Fans within the Commanders' local home marketing area can watch the game on Commanders.com. The game will be available at kickoff at 4 p.m. ET.
- NFL+ provides live, out-of-market preseason games with a 7-day free trial.