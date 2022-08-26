3 keys to Washington's final preseason game against the Ravens

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders wrap up the preseason with a road trip to play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 27. Senior Writer Zach Selby and team analyst Logan Paulsen give three keys to the finale.

1. How do you predict the linebacker depth will shape out?

Logan: The way Ron Rivera and his staff have handled the linebacker position has been fascinating. A team that plays a 4-3 defense would traditionally keep six or seven. However, Rivera and Jack Del Rio have tweaked the defensive structure and adapted to pass-first personnel groupings. The team has shifted to a 4-2 with a nickel player or a defensive back body type filling that third spot. Linebacker depth has become less important, which is why the team only kept four in 2021.

Cole Holcomb has solidified himself as the defense's signal-caller. Jamin Davis appears to have developed from his rookie year. David Mayo flashes his physicality and will see significant time in specific situations. The fourth linebacker spot is more of a question. The position has been held by Khaleke Hudson, but he has been quiet in camp with a subdued performance against Carolina. Milo Eifler has been getting reps with the second group at Hudson's expense, He has flashed during the games and made some tackles on special teams. He is playing well, but is that enough to unseat Hudson? If Hudson is quiet again against Baltimore and Eifler excels, that can help his case for the fourth spot.

Zach: This is one of the positions on Washington's roster that has been mostly set since camp began. Rivera laid out the roles for Holcomb, Davis, Mayo and Hudson in July. The Commanders kept four on the active roster last season, and I expect them to do the same in 2022 because of needs at other positions and the confidence they have in the core group.

To Logan's point, Hudson has not shown as much of the twitch and downhill ability that he had at Michigan as I would like. He has gotten a slight edge in opportunities during games over Eifler, but there is not much production to show for it. There have been flashes -- he had a nice tackle for a loss last week in practice -- but they have been inconsistent.