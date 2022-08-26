3 players to watch during Washington's preseason finale

Dax Milne

There have been few, if any surprises at wide receiver for the Commanders this year. With Terry McLaurin leading a group that includes Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown and Curtis Samuel, the only speculation has been which players will claim the spots at the bottom of the position for their own.

Enter Dax Milne, who made the roster in 2021 as a seventh-round pick and has been making the case to do so again in Year 2. Milne has rarely dropped a pass in practice, and he has earned reps with the starting offense because of his reliability. He has mostly been lined up as a slot receiver, but he occasionally has seen some reps as an outside threat. Rivera had some praise for Milne earlier this week, saying that the former BYU wideout "has played very well in both preseason games and has flashed in a lot of ways and has gotten our attention."

"Very consistent player, good route runner, very headsy guy that understands certain things about what we do and how we do it."