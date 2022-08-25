Practice report | Commanders wrap preparations for final preseason game

The Washington Commanders have officially wrapped up practice for the week. By this time tomorrow, the players will be making the flight to Baltimore for their final preseason game against the Ravens.

It is a somber moment for several reasons, the biggest being that for some players, it is the beginning of their final days with the team.

With today's practice being a walkthrough, there was not much action on the field, but here are some of the observations from Thursday.

-- Coach Ron Rivera has a simple message for the players who will be seeing heavy snaps against the Ravens: "Make sure you're ready." Rivera reiterated that this final preseason game is an opportunity for the younger players to show the team what they're capable of. They have watched plenty of film and taken advantage of the extra chances to get treatment, so they should be prepared for the moment. There are still some roster decisions that need to be made, so Saturday night is the last, best moment for those on the bubble to secure a spot.