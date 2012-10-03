News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Inaugural WOW Movie Night Tonight!

Oct 03, 2012 at 03:05 AM
The Women of Washington Redskins (WOW), the team's official women's fan club, will host their inaugural WOW Movie Night at FedExField tonight from 6 - 9:30 p.m., transforming the stadium into the largest movie theater in the Washington, D.C. area.

The event will feature The Blind Side on FedExField's high definition video boards, as well as exclusive raffle prizes.

Fans will receive a tour of the stadium, including the Redskins locker room, and can win giveaways from vendors in attendance.

Redskins fans can purchase tickets for $6 in advance at the Redskins Ticket Office or by calling 301-276-6050.

Tickets are available for purchase the night of the event at the Redskins Ticket Office. Tickets will be available for pickup at 5:30 p.m. at the Redskins Ticket Office, located at Gate A at FedExField.

The movie will begin at 7 p.m. and parking is free.

WOW Movie Night is also featured as a LivingSocial deal. Fans who purchase tickets on LivingSocial will receive reserved V.I.P. seating and one free popcorn.

For more information on the LivingSocial WOW Movie Night deal, visit www.livingsocial.com.

Launched in 2011, WOW is open to all female fans and gives members access to behind-the-scenes Redskins content through an interactive website.

The free membership also includes special retail offers and exclusive access to year-round events ranging from football and fitness gatherings to intimate networking luncheons.

For more information on WOW or to join the free club, visit www.WOWRedskins.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WOWRedskins and Twitter at @WOWRedskins.

