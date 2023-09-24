Instant Analysis | Commanders struggle in 37-3 loss to Bills

It was just that type of day for the Washington Commanders.

Down 16-0 to open the third quarter, the Commanders opened things up with a little bit of a spark. Runs by Brian Robinson Jr. (23 yards) and Antonio Gibson (13 yards) had the offense set up at the Buffalo Bills' 17-yard line. Then, the disaster: Sam Howell tried to find Curtis Samuel in the end zone, only for Tre'Davius White to step in front of the pass for an interception.

That was the third interception for Howell on the day, and it was symbolic of how Washington performed for most of the day. Any kind of momentum the team managed to gain was wiped away by either a turnover or an explosive play by the Bills. Washington had faced double-digit deficits before, but this time, there was no dramatic comeback, and the Commanders suffered their first loss of the season, 37-3.

It was a frustrating day for the Commanders' offense, and it wasn't just because of the four interceptions by Howell. The unit struggled to gain any momentum outside of three drives, whether it was a three-and-out, a sack or a turnover. Washington completed just one third down all day and only managed to amass 230 yards.