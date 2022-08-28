Instant Analysis | Sam Howell, Commanders fall to Ravens in preseason finale

It was the final chance for the Washington Commanders' backups to make their case to earn a roster spot, and with the starters all on the sideline, there was a whole game's worth of opportunities to do so.

In about 72 hours, they will see if their performances were enough to remain with the team.

Sam fueled the team with 342 total yards, and despite yet another late surge from the offense, the team fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 17-15, in the preseason finale

Most of the players who suited up for the Commanders on Saturday -- 32 players were declared inactive by the team prior to kickoff -- were fighting for a job, and the sense of urgency was felt when watching either side of the ball. The slow starts that plagued the team against the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs were not as prevalent, as Howell, who was named the starting quarterback, led the unit to 388 total yards.

Howell finished the game 24-of-35 for 288 yards and a touchdown. There were some rookie mistakes from the fifth-round pick, but it was largely a productive night for Howell, as he stood firm in the pocket to deliver accurate throws, He also led the team with 62 rushing yards on eight carries.