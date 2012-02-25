Interviews 'Most Important' Part of Combine

On-field workouts are underway at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but the real work is done behind the scenes.

In meeting rooms in hotel rooms, NFL teams are getting acquainted with draft prospects and finding out whether they would be a good fit.

For Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan, these meetings are the most important part of the combine.

"You can take a look at the times – you can see that on TV, everything is taped – but the thing that I enjoy is sitting down with a guy, after we've watched him [on film], and getting to know him," Shanahan said.

Shanahan discussed the NFL Scouting Combine with Redskins Broadcast Network's Larry Michael in an exclusive interview.

Shanahan said he comes to the combine knowing the prospects he wants to interview based on film study.

"I really do enjoy watching film and really studying players," he said. "Coming to Indy, you look forward to getting to know these guys, finding out what makes them tick. Do they love football? Do they enjoy what they're doing? How do they fit in your system and with your organization? So this is a good time."

The Redskins are thought to have needs at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and safety.

It makes sense for the Redskins to interview the top prospects at each of those positions. The team owns the sixth overall pick in the April 26-28 NFL Draft.

Shanahan and team officials may interview prospects at other positions, though. And they may interview players they don't expect to draft at all.

Why?