News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Interviews 'Most Important' Part of Combine

Feb 25, 2012 at 01:24 PM

!

On-field workouts are underway at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but the real work is done behind the scenes.

!

In meeting rooms in hotel rooms, NFL teams are getting acquainted with draft prospects and finding out whether they would be a good fit.

For Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan, these meetings are the most important part of the combine.

"You can take a look at the times – you can see that on TV, everything is taped – but the thing that I enjoy is sitting down with a guy, after we've watched him [on film], and getting to know him," Shanahan said.

Shanahan discussed the NFL Scouting Combine with Redskins Broadcast Network's Larry Michael in an exclusive interview.

Shanahan said he comes to the combine knowing the prospects he wants to interview based on film study.

"I really do enjoy watching film and really studying players," he said. "Coming to Indy, you look forward to getting to know these guys, finding out what makes them tick. Do they love football? Do they enjoy what they're doing? How do they fit in your system and with your organization? So this is a good time."

The Redskins are thought to have needs at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and safety.

It makes sense for the Redskins to interview the top prospects at each of those positions. The team owns the sixth overall pick in the April 26-28 NFL Draft.

Shanahan and team officials may interview prospects at other positions, though. And they may interview players they don't expect to draft at all.

Why?

They could be interested in finding out more about one of his teammates. Or they may want to get to know a prospect should he be drafted by one of their rivals. Or they may have an eye on that player down the road to free agency.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021. 
news

Full list of the Commanders' 2022 draft picks

Here's everything you need to know about Washington's draft class.
news

Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 12.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (as of April 26).
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Evan Silva thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Sporting News thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Daniel Jeremiah has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Nate Davis has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (as of March 8).
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Todd McShay has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Mel Kiper Jr. has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Advertising