Jahan Dotson named Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week

Sep 15, 2022 at 01:18 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotsonhas been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week.

Dotson, who the Commanders selected with the No. 16 overall pick in April, recorded three catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns, one of which helped seal the team's 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the first rookie receiver to record two-plus touchdowns in a Week 1 contest in franchise history.

"I knew since I was a little kid that I wanted to do this and excel at the highest level," Dotson said of his touchdowns. "I devoted all my time throughout high school, throughout college making sure that I was ready for this moment."

Dotson's first touchdown came in the first quarter with the Commanders facing a second-and-6 at the Jaguars' 7-yard line. Dotson stuttered his feet to get about a yard of separation on Shaquill Griffin. Carson Wentz lobbed the pass towards the back of the end zone, and Dotson made the leap to secure the pass and got both feet in bounds, giving the Commanders a 14-3 lead.

"It was definitely pretty cool getting that first one under my belt," Dotson said. "Carson just giving me a chance, we've been talking about it ever since I got here. I can make plays for this team and that's what I was able to do."

The next came in the fourth quarter, when the Commanders were down 22-20 facing a third-and-8. Dotson pulled off a double move on cornerback Tyson Campbell and plucked the ball out of the air in the end zone after leaving his feet for the score.

"I saw him do it all training camp," Wentz said. "I'm just glad that the world gets to see what he can do now, too."

Wentz also said on Wednesday that it is "very rare" for a rookie like Dotson to approach the game with such maturity so early in his career.

"I can tell you the way he's responded, the way the moment wasn't too big for him," Wentz said. "I mean shoot, the game on the line right there. He makes a huge play like that."

As great as the moment was, Dotson is already looking forward to the Commanders' next matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

"I'm ready to beat the Lions right now," Dotson said. "Going against my former teammate Amani Oruwariye, I can't come out with an L, so I'm definitely going to have to put [something] on next week, maybe score a couple more touchdowns."

