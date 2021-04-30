5 Things To Know About First-Round LB Jamin Davis

The Washington Football Team bolstered its already strong defense by selecting Kentucky's Jamin Davis 19th overall. Here are five things to know about the team's first-round pick:

1. Davis grew up in a military family.

Like head coach Ron Rivera, Davis is a part of a military family. His family moved from Honolulu to Georgia when he was only about a year old, and his first "taste of the game" came on Fort Stewart military base, according to The Washington Post.

"I'm very partial to guys like that because I played with a lot of guys who have that family background," Rivera said. "He's a solid young man who's very bright and very intelligent."

Davis learned about hard work from a young age, and one particular saying from one of his youth coaches stuck with him: "you can't have a million dollar dream with a minimum wage work ethic."

Davis has leaned on that philosophy to go from an NFL unknown to a first-round pick, and Washington's brass believe he was the right player and person to add to the roster.