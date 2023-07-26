Jamin Davis | 'Try to take another step forward'

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis addressed the media after the first practice of training camp. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

On he felt today:

"Man, I was excited. This was just something that was highly anticipated for me. Just getting the chance to be back out there with the guys and just feel like myself.

On the new ownership change:

"It's good that it's out of the way. It's one of those things that I don't really pay too much attention too, but just keep the interesting things interesting and keep playing ball."

On his health:

"I'm pretty good to go. I'm just getting back up to speed and getting back rolling. Like I said, I was pretty excited to be back out there with the guys."

On what he's seen from DE Chase Young:

"Chase and the entire defense, I mean we know what the standard is at the end of the day. Trying to make sure we have all 11 hats in the picture and just trying to play fast going forward into the season."

On his expectation for his role this year:

"Just to continue to grow. Try to take another step forward and do what I need to do to be an impactful backer in this league."

On where he sees himself lining up this year:

"I mean the same thing I've always said since day one. Wherever they tell me to line up at, whether it's center or anywhere, I'm going to be a guy that steps up and does my job as best as possible."

On what he has seen from LB Khaleke Hudson:

"He's stepping up. Just as well as the rest of the room. We're doing what we need to do to earn us some respect this year. That's all I got for you."

On Hudson's growth since the Dallas game:

"I mean like I said, the entire room, we are doing what we need to do to try and earn us some respect. We're just trying to fly around and run the defense at the end of the day."

On the team's potential this season:

"The main focus is we are just blocking out the outside noise. Knowing how everyone has the same common goal that we all have the same goal, we are going out there and working towards it. We know what we are capable of at the end of the day and that's the main focus."

On training camp starting today:

"Man, it was exciting. Like I said, I've been sitting down, rehabbing, all of this and now that I'm back rolling and have my legs back under me it's time to get going."

