News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jamin Davis | 'Try to take another step forward'

Jul 26, 2023 at 03:26 PM
06072023 Minicamp EF00098
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis addressed the media after the first practice of training camp. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

On he felt today:
"Man, I was excited. This was just something that was highly anticipated for me. Just getting the chance to be back out there with the guys and just feel like myself.

On the new ownership change:

"It's good that it's out of the way. It's one of those things that I don't really pay too much attention too, but just keep the interesting things interesting and keep playing ball."

On his health:

"I'm pretty good to go. I'm just getting back up to speed and getting back rolling. Like I said, I was pretty excited to be back out there with the guys."

On what he's seen from DE Chase Young:

"Chase and the entire defense, I mean we know what the standard is at the end of the day. Trying to make sure we have all 11 hats in the picture and just trying to play fast going forward into the season."

On his expectation for his role this year:

"Just to continue to grow. Try to take another step forward and do what I need to do to be an impactful backer in this league."

On where he sees himself lining up this year:

"I mean the same thing I've always said since day one. Wherever they tell me to line up at, whether it's center or anywhere, I'm going to be a guy that steps up and does my job as best as possible."

On what he has seen from LB Khaleke Hudson:

"He's stepping up. Just as well as the rest of the room. We're doing what we need to do to earn us some respect this year. That's all I got for you."

On Hudson's growth since the Dallas game:

"I mean like I said, the entire room, we are doing what we need to do to try and earn us some respect. We're just trying to fly around and run the defense at the end of the day."

On the team's potential this season:

"The main focus is we are just blocking out the outside noise. Knowing how everyone has the same common goal that we all have the same goal, we are going out there and working towards it. We know what we are capable of at the end of the day and that's the main focus."

On training camp starting today:

"Man, it was exciting. Like I said, I've been sitting down, rehabbing, all of this and now that I'm back rolling and have my legs back under me it's time to get going."

On looking forward to less ownership talk:

"Yeah man, absolutely. At the end of the day, we are here to play ball. Hopefully we get a chance to meet the owners and stuff like that but like I said we are here to play ball. We're trying to pay attention to what we have to focus on and that has nothing to do with that."

Related Content

news

Darrick Forrest | 'Our emphasis is on creating turnovers'

Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest addressed the media after the first practice of training camp. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Antonio Gibson | 'The potential is crazy' for Commanders in 2023

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson addressed the media after the first practice of training camp. Here is a full transcripts of his press conference.

news

Sam Howell believes he has 'total command' of Washington's offense

Howell has dedicate much of his time to learning Eric Bieniemy's system, and he has more confidence running the offense as a result.

news

Sam Howell | 'Definitely a blessing for me to be in this opportunity'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell addressed the media after the first practice of training camp. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Ron Rivera | 'Very pleased with what we saw out there'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media on July 26. Here's a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Training camp notebook, Day 1 | Howell shows confidence under center in first practice

The vibes were high as the Commanders opened up their first practice of camp. Let's take a look at some of the highlights from today.

news

Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's opening press conference of training camp

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media ahead of training camp. Here are some quick hits from his Tuesday press conference.

news

Commanders sign K Michael Badgley, WR Byron Pringle

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

news

A closer look at the Commanders' 90-man roster ahead of training camp

The Washington Commanders are set to begin training camp tomorrow with their first practice beginning at 9 a.m. Here's a look at who will be on the 90-man roster, separated by position.

news

Commanders' veterans begin reporting for 2023 training camp

On Tuesday, the Commanders veterans began returning to the team facility in Ashburn, Virginia, to report for the fourth training camp of Ron Rivera's tenure.

news

Terry McLaurin ranked No. 94 on NFL's Top 100 players of 2023 list

It's taken a couple of years, but McLaurin has now been included on the list of the league's best players.

Advertising