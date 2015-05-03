Jamison Crowder Dangerous Mix Of Fast, Quick

The Redskins on Saturday picked up the Duke wide receiver and return man in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, giving the organization a versatile weapon that can be used all over the field.

"I feel like that's a way I can get on the field and be able to display my talents and ability in the open field. That's one of the main areas that I always loved to play," Crowder said of his skills as a return man. "And at wide receiver, I feel like I'm one of the top receivers in this draft, and I can go in and make an impact on the offense."

Crowder, a Monroe, N.C., native, certainly has experience on his side as he enters the professional ranks. A four-year contributor for the Blue Devils, he appeared in 52 games in college, recording 283 catches for 3,641 yards (12.9 yards per catch) with 23 receiving touchdowns.

He said he really wasn't expecting the Redskins in particular to come calling on Saturday, but "just knew a team was going to take a chance and give me an opportunity."

"So, right now I'm just overjoyed," Crowder said in a conference call with the media after his selection. "It's kind of hard to talk, but I'm just happy man, that I'm going to be playing for the Redskins and that I get an opportunity at the next level."

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said it was Crowder's "big-play ability" that led to his selection by the team.

"Very productive college football player, very tough, and he's going to be an instant playmaker for us," Gruden said. "So that's going to be a good one."

Gruden said Crowder immediately enters the picture to compete as the team's punt returner, a job secured last season by veteran wide receiver Andre Roberts.

But the second-year head coach said they need to get an up-close-and-personal look at Crowder's skills in rookie minicamp, in training camp and in the preseason before making any decisions about the 2015 depth chart.