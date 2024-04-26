 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jayden Daniels | 'My childhood dream came true'

Apr 25, 2024 at 10:28 PM
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during an NCAA football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during an NCAA football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The Washington Commanders used their No. 2 overall pick to take LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Here is a full transcript of his first press conference with the media.

On what the moment of him getting drafted felt like for him:
"That my childhood dream came true and I'm blessed to be here and be able to hear my name called. I can't wait to get to work, you know, just be able to spend that time with family. Two of my closest friends in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas and share this special moment with them too."

On how far into the process he felt like it was trending on him coming to Washington:
"Honestly, they did a pretty good job. You know, not showing their hand too much, but the conversation I had, I was pretty confident based off the conversation that we had that I was able to come here and fit into the Commanders team. You know, I'm here now. I can't wait to get to work."

On the offensive pieces on the roster:
"I'm excited. I'm excited to come in and get to work. I know [WR] Jahan [Dotson] previously just, you know, we're kind of around the same age. Obviously, what [WR] Terry [McLaurin] has done at the next level. You got a great running back in [RB] Brian Robinson [Jr.]. You know, [RB] Austin Ekeler, those guys are very explosive players. New additions with [TE] Zach Ertz. I'm just happy to come in and learn how to be a pro. I'm excited to get to work. I'm excited to meet my new teammates."

On his first impression of Head Coach Dan Quinn and the offensive staff:

"It was awesome. DQ is a great guy that a lot of people speak highly of about who he is as a person and how he cares about his players. So, I was excited to be around him and the offensive staff. You know, their track record speaks for itself. Obviously [Offensive Coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury] was over there with [Arizona Cardinals QB] Kyler [Murray] and what he did as a head coach, and for quite some time he had Kyler in the MVP conversation. So, I was excited to be here and just chop it up and talk ball with him."

On how he embraces the responsibility of helping the franchise move in the right direction:
"Man, it just starts with, I'm just coming to compete. I'm coming in and really just trying to play my role whatever that is. I just want to be the best teammate to help the team win and we can bring back some victories back to D.C., to the DMV and have some fun."

On if he would have been surprised if his name wasn't called second overall:
"No, I mean, it's other great candidates that would be able to be the number two overall pick. So, I'll never look at it like that. God put me in this position, obviously. My story is written and I'm just following the path and following his lead. So, if it wasn't meant for me to be here, then you know there's great other quarterbacks that could have been here too. But I'm excited to get to work now."

On what former teammates he has leaned on as a resource from inside the league:
"[San Francisco 49ers WR] Brandon Aiyuk a lot. I talk to him, three-four times a day almost every day, so I lean on him a lot. And you know, he's done it at a high level for four-plus years going on his fifth year. So, I'm excited just to learn from him and try to get some game but also just coming in and getting to learn from my teammates now. They started off and I'm happy I get to follow them."

On how he feels about new leadership in Washington and on what makes him excited to be part of the vision of the franchise:
"I'm very confident. Obviously, it's a new regime there and, you know, I'm excited just to come in and really just change the culture and help the team win in each and every way that I can. Come in, work hard and we'll see where the course takes itself."

On what he learned about GM Adam Peters throughout the Pre-Draft process:
"Yeah, I mean AP, he's a dude. He's able to, coming from his lineage, obviously he was with the 49ers recently. Obviously what they do over there is tremendous, how they're competing, they're contenders. So, I'm very confident in him that he gets this thing changed around and just follow his lead. I think he's very confident, I'm very confident in him and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

On what Peters said to him when he got the call:
"Man, he was excited and respected my journey. He respected how hard I work, the amount of work that I put in to get to this point now, so that's pretty much what he said."

On how he would describe himself and his style of play:
"A competitor, a leader, but somebody that just wants to win at all costs and help the team win no matter what because it's team first always, so I'm excited."

On how much he is thinking about his first moment taking the field and hearing the fans cheer:
"I mean, I'm kind of in the moment now, man. I just got drafted, it's a childhood dream. So, later down the road I'll be very excited to go out there and embrace the fans and have the fans embrace me no matter what the role is and I'm excited."

On his message to the fans:
"You're going to get somebody that's a competitor, that wants to win no matter what. And I just want to go ahead and compete. I want to help the team win football games. At some point in the future, we'll get this thing turned around, hopefully, but take it day-by-day. I'm willing to work and put everything out there on the line."

Related Content

news

Jayden Daniels 'willing to work and put everything out there on the line' for Commanders

The Commanders have been in dire need of an answer at quarterback, not just for the last few months, but for the better part of two decades spanning three team names. Though Daniels is far from being the missing piece that will lead Washington to the playoffs, he is the most important one as general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn try to recalibrate the franchise. 
news

Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders have their quarterback of the future, taking LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
news

Five things to know about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders have drafted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about the team's newest signal-caller. 
news

Commanders draft Jayden Daniels with No. 2 overall pick

Daniels, who started his college career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU, completed 65% of his passes for 12,749 yards with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Daniels also adds dynamic ability as a runner, ranking first among quarterbacks in 2023 with 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.  
news

Tracking Commanders' full 2024 draft picks

After months of speculation, the 2024 NFL Draft is here, and by the time the weekend is done, the Washington Commanders will have nine new players on their roster.
news

'It's the pinnacle': Family reacts to Green's jersey retirement  

For his family, news of this decision feels even more special than many of the other impressive accomplishments on the legend's resume.  
news

Commanders will retire Darrell Green's No. 28 jersey during 2024 season

Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, member of the Commanders Ring of Fame and 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year, will have his jersey retired during the 2024 season. He joins Sonny Jurgensen (No. 9), Bobby Mitchell (No. 49), Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Sean Taylor (No. 21) as the only Washington players to receive the honor.
news

Marcus Mariota chose No. 0 as 'reminder' to prove doubters wrong

Mariota has worn a No. 8 jersey for most of his career. He chose to be the first quarterback in NFL history to wear a zero on his uniform, and there are a few reasons why.
news

Commanders can impact roster 'right away' in 2024 Draft

The Commanders have several paths they can take when they're on the clock. The challenge, and fun part, for Peters and his staff is picking the right one. Luckily for them, they feel like they're set up to take any they want. 
news

Now healthy, Darrick Forrest wants to play 'my brand of football' in Year 4

Forrest was one of the better stories for the Commanders in 2022, going from special teams contributor to key piece of the team's secondary. A shoulder injury five games into the 2023 season prevented him from replicating that in Year 3, which brought some new mental obstacles with it, but now that he's fully healthy, he's ready to get back to his old self. 
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at all the top prospects

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Advertising