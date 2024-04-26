Jayden Daniels 'willing to work and put everything out there on the line' for Commanders

Daniels knows that he isn't going to have all the answers this early in his career. He's been speaking to 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk multiple times a day, picking his brain for advice on how he can succeed in the league. He's excited to do the same with his new teammates and hear their perspective on how he can help the team.

But Daniels also believes he has some skills that he can offer right now. Asked what the Commanders are getting in him, Daniels said, "A competitor, a leader, but somebody who just wants to win at all costs and help the team win no matter what, because it is team first always."

The Commanders have been waiting for a quarterback to provide stability at the position and lead them to a level of success they haven't experienced in decades. That's a lot of responsibility to put on one person, especially one that turned 23 years old last December, but Daniels won't be asked to do it all because of how the team has been structured over the past few months.

He's willing to do whatever he can to help, though.