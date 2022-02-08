News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jennifer King calls coaching in East-West Shrine Bowl 'a great experience'

Feb 08, 2022 at 04:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

King_Shrine_Bowl

Assistant running backs coach Jennifer King joked to senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson that it feels like everything she does is a first.

Well, yes, it does seem like that, because it's true, for the most part.

King, who became the first African American female assistant position coach in NFL history in 2021, was named the running backs coach for the West team in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in January, and it is believed that she is the first woman positional coach to serve in a positional role in a major college all-star game.

Given that her running backs combined for 136 yards and a touchdown -- in a 25-24 win, no less -- it was quite the first impression for King. It was a brief look at one of King's bigger goals: to be in charge of her own position group full-time, and not just in a bowl game.

"This was a great experience," King said. "To have my own room and see…how you may do things or things you may need to work on."

It was a great week, King said, as she got to work with running backs Ty Chandler, Jashaun Corbin, Trestan Ebner and Keaontay Ingram as well as fullback Clint Ratkovich. There was some fun to be had, but she and her players worked hard at mastering the nuances of the plays. It showed on the field, too, as the West Team more than doubled the ground production of that from the East Team.

That doesn't come as a surprise to NFL Network's Rhett Davis, who was calling the game. Davis praised her abilities as a coach and mentioned that her fellow coaches were doing the same.

"The best part about this was hearing the other coaches on the staff talk about what a great member of the staff she's been," Davis said. "And her intensity, and her attention to detail with these guys, which I think we've seen a lot in Washington with Antonio Gibson.”

Gibson isn't the only Washington running backs who can speak to King as a coach. J.D. McKissic, who has been one of the league's best pass-catching running backs, also credits her for his success.

"Every time I said I was going to do something, she was out there," McKissic said in a Washington Post piece. "She would be out there 15 minutes early, and we'd push each other like: 'Hey, I'm out here. Where you at?' Whenever I would be like, 'Coach King, I need you,' there was never a holdup. It was like, 'Let's get it.' That's the type of stuff players need."

Related Links

While King's primary focus during the Shrine Bowl was to coach her running backs, it's not lost on her that what she's been able to accomplish has struck a chord with women who aspire to make a career in the NFL as well as those who are already in the league. With women being hired by teams for football roles more frequently, King calls it "beautiful" to be able to celebrate them in the world of sports.

"I think it's awesome to see so many women doing great things across the board," King said. "Obviously in football, but in every aspect of sports."

"I think it's fantastic that she's the first, Davis said, "and hopefully not the last. There's gonna be a bunch more, and I think that's great for the game."

Related Content

news

Washington 2022 position breakdown | Quarterback

Heinicke threw for more than 3,400 yards in his first full season as a starter, while Kyle Allen and Garrett Gilbert appeared in relief late in the season.
news

Washington 2022 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (as of Feb. 8).
news

Wake Up Washington | An update on Chase Young's rehab process

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Jon Allen reflects on 'rewarding' Pro Bowl selection after standout season

Allen was voted to his first Pro Bowl after putting up a career-high nine sacks and 60 tackles for the fourth consecutive season.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Players to watch in the 2022 Senior Bowl

With the 2022 Senior Bowl being played on Saturday, here's a look at some players to watch over the weekend.
news

Rivera: Commanders' new identity is a 'new chapter'

Head coach Ron Rivera sees the Commanders as an opportunity to move forward.
news

New name, same service for Commanders' Jonathan Allen

Allen visited his alma mater, Stone Bridge High School, on the day of team's brand reveal
news

Top quotes from the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference

Co-owners and co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder, Jason Wright, Julie Donaldson, Joe Theismann and Jonathan Allen spoke during the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference. Here's a look at some of their top quotes.
news

Social media reacts to Washington's new identity

Fans, alumni, players and media members react to the unveiling of Washington's rebrand launch.
news

4 things to know about the Washington Commanders' new uniforms

The Washington Commanders have unveiled their new identity, and now they've provided a look at their new uniforms. Here's a look at some smaller details about the new versions of the Burgundy & Gold.
Advertising