Jennifer King calls coaching in East-West Shrine Bowl 'a great experience'

It was a great week, King said, as she got to work with running backs Ty Chandler, Jashaun Corbin, Trestan Ebner and Keaontay Ingram as well as fullback Clint Ratkovich. There was some fun to be had, but she and her players worked hard at mastering the nuances of the plays. It showed on the field, too, as the West Team more than doubled the ground production of that from the East Team.

That doesn't come as a surprise to NFL Network's Rhett Davis, who was calling the game. Davis praised her abilities as a coach and mentioned that her fellow coaches were doing the same.

"The best part about this was hearing the other coaches on the staff talk about what a great member of the staff she's been," Davis said. "And her intensity, and her attention to detail with these guys, which I think we've seen a lot in Washington with Antonio Gibson.”

Gibson isn't the only Washington running backs who can speak to King as a coach. J.D. McKissic, who has been one of the league's best pass-catching running backs, also credits her for his success.