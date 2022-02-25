Jennifer King to assist with USA Football tryouts

Jennifer King and Callie Brownson have a lot in common. Both of them played tackle football in the Women's Football Alliance for several seasons, including stints with the D.C. Divas. Both of them have broken barriers with their NFL appointments. Now, the two will have another football experience to add to that list. USA Football announced that the Washington Commanders coach will be linking up with Brownson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lori Locust to coach in the U.S. Women's Tackle National Team Trials.
King will help Brownson, who has served as the Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff since 2020 and was selected to serve as the head coach of the 2022 US Women's Tackle National Team, to identify a roster of 45 players to compete at the 2022 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Women's Tackle World Championship in Vantaa, Finland, from July 27-Aug. 8. The US National Team will be looking for its fourth consecutive championship in Finland after winning in 2010 (Sweden), 2013 (Finland) and 2017 (Canada).
The USA Football nod marks another honor to include on King's growing set of accomplishments. The first African American female position coach in NFL history made history in January when she was tapped to be the running backs coach for the East-West Shrine Bowl. According to the Washington Post, she is believed to be the first woman positional coach to serve in a positional role in a major college all-star game. In that game, she guided the West to a 25-24 victory. The running backs were instrumental in that win as North Carolina's Ty Chandler and Florida State's Jashaun Corbin rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown.
About USA Football: USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental and competitive programs to advance and grow the sport. As the sport's national governing body, member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and organizer of the U.S. National Team for international competition, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players.
