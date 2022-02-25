Jennifer King to assist with USA Football tryouts

The USA Football nod marks another honor to include on King's growing set of accomplishments. The first African American female position coach in NFL history made history in January when she was tapped to be the running backs coach for the East-West Shrine Bowl. According to the Washington Post, she is believed to be the first woman positional coach to serve in a positional role in a major college all-star game. In that game, she guided the West to a 25-24 victory. The running backs were instrumental in that win as North Carolina's Ty Chandler and Florida State's Jashaun Corbin rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown.