News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Joey Slye | 'We've got a bunch of guys competing for opportunities right now on a 53-man roster'

Aug 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM
Screen Shot 2023-08-24 at 10.32.42 AM

Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye addressed the media after Washington's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

On being able to show everyone the work the team has been putting in the last few weeks:

"Again, I think we're approaching this very basically. Each game just trying to go out and do our best. We've got a bunch of guys competing for opportunities right now on a 53-man roster, myself included. Not just competition in the building but competition outside of it so for me I'm just trying to make sure that I do my job to the best of my ability. I know all the other guys are trying to do that as well. For us to get a win on top of that is good. Again, just kinda builds toward our culture."

On getting ready to kick the winning field goal and what was going through his mind:

"I've done a really good job this offseason of working on my queues to really keep me present in moments like this so regardless of if it's a game-winning field goal having the same operations, same mindset."

On how big this win is for the team:

"Again, just kinda what I mentioned earlier just for us to be winning for this organization and with the new turnover of ownership and things like that [Head] Coach [Ron Rivera] has done a really good job and even though it's a preseason game we're still trying to win."

On the offense coming around:

"Yeah, [QB] Jake [Fromm] did a great job. You know there were three, all the way from [QB] Sam [Howell] to [QB] Jacoby [Brissett] to Jake. [Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy] EB's got our offense running at a really high clip. They were able to get me inside and take care of business."

On his emphasis on practice:

"My job is more again just focusing on key details and things that I'm focused on when I'm going to kick every single time. The offense knows that there's certain you know certain situations like that we talk pregame about where we need to get to and things like that. They'll progress their offense. In terms of offense, I'm not gonna get into things like that it's completely out of my wheelhouse but yeah, they're working to make sure they give me range I'm working to make sure I can take care of business when they give it to me."

Related Content

news

Commanders recognize 'inspiration' of Ben's Chili Bowl at restaurant's 65th birthday celebration 

A special kind of block party took over U Street in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 22 as the iconic Ben's Chili Bowl celebrated its 65th anniversary. 
news

Commanders sign DT Anthony Montalvo

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Thursday.
news

Practice notes, 8/23 | Commanders begin prep for final preseason game

The Washington Commanders were back on the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since their preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens. Let's take a look at what happened during practice.
news

'He's so polished': Dotson quickly becoming one of Howell's favorite targets

Howell is focused on building chemistry with all of Washington's weapons, but he and Dotson have been clicking since camp began.
news

Eric Bieniemy | 'Our guys are finding ways, creative ways, to drag themselves across the finish line'

Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the media after practice on Aug. 23. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.
news

Ron Rivera | 'They both are stout powerful young men and they're both smart young football players'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 23. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.
news

Wake Up Washington | Quan Martin shows improvement with TD-saving INT

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
news

Joey Slye shows why he still has Rivera's trust

The score, and the fact that Washington ended the Ravens' 24-game winning streak on Monday Night Football, didn't matter, but Slye hitting the 49-yard attempt in that scenario certainly did, and it served as a small reminder as to why Slye still has Ron Rivera's trust.
news

Sam Howell showed once again why he deserves to be Commanders' starting QB

Put as many caveats on it being the preseason as you want, but Howell is proving that Rivera was right to name him the starting quarterback. That has the head coach, and the rest of the team, excited about the future.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's preseason win over the Ravens

The Washington Commanders have ended the Baltimore Ravens' 24-game preseason winning streak with a 29-28 victory at FedExField. Here are five takeaways from the Commanders' second preseason victory, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Game update | Commanders announce players not dressing for preseason game vs. Ravens

The Washington Commanders have announced that the following players will not be dressing for the team's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Washington Commanders uncork new partnership with 50 Cent's Sire Spirits, designate Official Cognac and Official Champagne

Advertising