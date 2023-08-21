Joey Slye | 'We've got a bunch of guys competing for opportunities right now on a 53-man roster'

Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye addressed the media after Washington's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

On being able to show everyone the work the team has been putting in the last few weeks:

"Again, I think we're approaching this very basically. Each game just trying to go out and do our best. We've got a bunch of guys competing for opportunities right now on a 53-man roster, myself included. Not just competition in the building but competition outside of it so for me I'm just trying to make sure that I do my job to the best of my ability. I know all the other guys are trying to do that as well. For us to get a win on top of that is good. Again, just kinda builds toward our culture."

On getting ready to kick the winning field goal and what was going through his mind:

"I've done a really good job this offseason of working on my queues to really keep me present in moments like this so regardless of if it's a game-winning field goal having the same operations, same mindset."

On how big this win is for the team:

"Again, just kinda what I mentioned earlier just for us to be winning for this organization and with the new turnover of ownership and things like that [Head] Coach [Ron Rivera] has done a really good job and even though it's a preseason game we're still trying to win."

On the offense coming around:

"Yeah, [QB] Jake [Fromm] did a great job. You know there were three, all the way from [QB] Sam [Howell] to [QB] Jacoby [Brissett] to Jake. [Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy] EB's got our offense running at a really high clip. They were able to get me inside and take care of business."

On his emphasis on practice: