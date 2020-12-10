Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – December 10, 2020 – The Washington Football Team announced today Jonathan Allen as its nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.

Jonathan Allen was selected for his deep commitment to the community. Throughout his time with Washington, he has participated in a number of events hosted by the Washington Football Charitable Foundation. He guided students from Dreams for Kids DC through football drills, packaged weekend bags for Prince George's County Elementary School students at the Capital Area Food Bank and welcomed 200 elementary school kids into the Washington locker room at FedExField to meet Santa and take home toys for Christmas. Throughout his four years on the team, Jonathan has looked for ways to support and improve the lives of children in the community where he was raised.

In 2019, Allen began working with Sasha Bruce Youthwork (SBY), which is a nonprofit organization in Washington, DC that helps homeless youth find safe homes, achieve and maintain good physical and mental health, create and strengthen supportive and stable families, and explore opportunities in education and careers. Jonathan and his wife Hannah have made significant time and financial contributions to Sasha Bruce Youthwork, including unveiling an Innovation Lounge. The Jonathan and Hannah Allen Innovation Lounge is a multidisciplinary space designed by and for youth and is located in the Bruce House, which is DC's only homeless youth shelter for minors. The lounge offers a fun and innovative space to inspire creativity, open-mindedness and an entrepreneurial spirit among homeless and runaway youth.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this nomination and am empowered by this opportunity to expand even further how my wife and I give back to the community I love," said Jonathan Allen. "I am proud to continue to support the work of the Washington Football Charitable Foundation as well as Sasha Bruce Youthwork and the amazing work they are doing for our youth. The relationships and impact the youth have made on myself and my wife pales in comparison to the impact we have made on their lives. As someone who has been through the foster system myself, I am very passionate about making an impact on their lives and being a resource for them moving forward. I hope to continue to be a positive example that these kids can follow and see that it's not impossible to come out of any situation and be successful."