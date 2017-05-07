Joshua Holsey Showed When Healthy He Can Compete With The Best

Holsey adds a lot of potential to an already deep secondary but, unfortunately, he has been labeled as injury prone, having torn his ACL twice while in college.

But after missing all of 2015 with the aforementioned injury the Fairburn, GA. native had a breakout season as a senior in 2016 and more importantly a healthy one.

"It was big, honestly that was my goal coming back this past year," said Holsey. "My only goal, everybody has different goals and some want to be All-SEC or All-American, but my only goal was to make it through the end of the year healthy. The rest would take care of itself, making it through the end of the year healthy and leaving that last game being able to walk without having any injuries, those were my main goals. That was my big focus, just to stay healthy. I know once I am healthy that I can play with the best of them and my film kind of showed that this year."

Holsey finished the 2016 season with 30 tackles, 10 passes defensed and three interceptions. During that comeback campaign, he put the injuries behind him and got marked with another label, a big game performer.

"You got to make those plays," Holsey said of his performances in 2016. "When you are the vet, the old guy in the room your teammates look up to you so you got to be the guy that makes those plays. So why not be the guy that makes that play. I like those big stages. You got to step up and got to perform. That brings the best out of everybody in my opinion."

At only 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, Holsey is known for his tenacity and willingness to be put on an island against teams' top receiving options. When covering top-notch talent, he understands that you can't win every down and have to move on to the next play.