News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Kendall Fuller | Emmanuel Forbes 'definitely improving each and every day'

Aug 03, 2023 at 02:26 PM
FULLER THUMBNAIL

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller addressed the media after practice on Aug. 3. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

On the secondary's progress:
"It's been pretty good. Each day we're trying to go out there and get better. Ultimately, just go out there and make plays, touch the ball. [Head] Coach [Ron] Rivera's been preaching about just doing the little things right. That's something we've been focusing on each and every play. Just doing the little details, right. Getting your keys right and fundamentals right. It's been fun, man. Everybody been going out there and making plays and just going out there competing."

On spending more time practicing on one specific area:

"It's been good. We've been honestly just working on the little things. We've been working on redzone defense, working on third down defense, just doing different things that you need to for Sunday in terms of techniques that you may use. Specifically, in the red zone techniques that you may use on third and short versus third and 10. So just being able to kind of work on situational football to help you get prepared for Sunday."

On CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.:

"I think he's just starting to play faster. When you first get in there, trying to learn the defense and things like that sometimes you allow your mental process to slow you down. He's been coming out here mentally starting to pick it up faster, so you see him reacting faster to certain plays and certain routes and things like that. So, he's definitely improving each and every day."

On the depth of the room:

"I love it, man. We got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. A lot of guys that can make plays all over the football field. A lot of guys that can play different positions. For us, we just having fun. We got a lot of talent. At the end of the day, you got to go out there and produce on the field on Sundays. That's what we've been working on since OTA's. You put your head down and just grind. We definitely have a lot of potential, but at the end of the day, it's all about what you go out and do on Sundays."

Related Content

news

Commanders place David Bada on IR, sign DT Curtis Brooks

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Thursday.

news

Curtis Samuel | 'I'm just crazy in love with the game'

Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel addressed the media after practice on Aug. 3. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Ron Rivera | 'I think there is most certainly a difference, a different vibe, a different feel'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 3. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Training camp notebook, Day 8 | Fuller has seen steady improvement from Forbes

Wednesday's practice was one of the most intense the Washington Commanders experienced up to this point in training camp. So, the players were rewarded with a much lighter, and shorter, practice on Thursday.

news

McLaurin explains benefits of improving his mental health

In a sit down with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on their podcast, The Pivot, the star wide receiver talked about pivotal moments in his personal life that have led to his change in mentality and an influx of personal growth, which has shined through to his on-field success.

news

Chris Paul 'grateful' to compete for starting LG spot

Paul is determined to show that he deserves to be in the thick of the conversation to be a starter on the offensive line.

news

Cole Turner | 'Every single day there's something new'

Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner addressed the media after practice on Aug. 2. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Jonathan Allen | 'We're out here competing'

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen addressed the media after practice on Aug. 2. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Ron Rivera | 'I think it's been a good start' for Howell

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 2. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Training camp notebook, Day 7 | Commanders defense dominates in second day of pads

The Washington Commanders wrapped up their first seven days of training camp with another full-padded practice. Let's take a look at some of the top observations from Day 7.

news

Sam Cosmi | 'Everybody's geeked up'

Washington Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi addressed the media after practice on Aug. 1. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

Advertising