Kendall Fuller | Emmanuel Forbes 'definitely improving each and every day'

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller addressed the media after practice on Aug. 3. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

On the secondary's progress:

"It's been pretty good. Each day we're trying to go out there and get better. Ultimately, just go out there and make plays, touch the ball. [Head] Coach [Ron] Rivera's been preaching about just doing the little things right. That's something we've been focusing on each and every play. Just doing the little details, right. Getting your keys right and fundamentals right. It's been fun, man. Everybody been going out there and making plays and just going out there competing."

On spending more time practicing on one specific area:

"It's been good. We've been honestly just working on the little things. We've been working on redzone defense, working on third down defense, just doing different things that you need to for Sunday in terms of techniques that you may use. Specifically, in the red zone techniques that you may use on third and short versus third and 10. So just being able to kind of work on situational football to help you get prepared for Sunday."

On CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.:

"I think he's just starting to play faster. When you first get in there, trying to learn the defense and things like that sometimes you allow your mental process to slow you down. He's been coming out here mentally starting to pick it up faster, so you see him reacting faster to certain plays and certain routes and things like that. So, he's definitely improving each and every day."

On the depth of the room: