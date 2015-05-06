Kirk Ferentz: 'Brandon Will Do Just Fine'

Kirk Ferentz saw first-hand for four seasons how good of a player Brandon Scherff can be.

The longtime Iowa football coach was there when Scherff was a redshirt freshman in 2010, and was behind the 6-foot-5, 319 pounder when he given the Outland Trophy – an award given to the nation's top offensive lineman.

But while Scherff's performances on the football field seemed like they simply grew overnight, it took a lot of work to get where he is now.

So when Ferentz showed video of the offensive lineman being beaten by former University of Michigan and current Tennessee Titans defensive end Mike Martin, it wasn't a means to embarrass him in front of his teammates.

It was to show how far he's come.

"I made a point to show our team that so they knew the guy who won the Outland Trophy wasn't born on third base," Ferentz said in an article by ESPN’s John Keim. "He worked to get there. He went through hard times. He got educated a little bit in 2011. But it's his attitude. It's all about playing his absolute best. All about practice. That's something he ingrained in his mentality. ...Most players have to work hard to become really good and he's done that."

While Scherff has already added quite a lot of accomplishments to his resume this year – being a unanimous consensus All-American, honored with the Outland Trophy and, of course, selected by the Redskins with the No. 5-overall pick – Ferentz said he'll continue to work hard in the NFL.