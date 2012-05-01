LeRibeus At Home In Zone-Blocking Scheme

When the Redskins drafted Josh LeRibeus with the 71st overall selection in the draft, they had to project how he would adapt to a zone-blocking scheme.
Head coach Mike Shanahan has perfected the system, using smaller, more athletic linemen that move laterally and block downfield.
LeRibeus played almost exclusively in a man-blocking system at Southern Methodist University, but feels ready to make the transition to zone.
"I love it," LeRibeus told the media in his draft day conference call. "We did a lot of it at the [East-West] Shrine game. Definitely feels more at home."
During his college days with the Mustangs, LeRibeus would take the snap from a two-point stance. In Washington, he'll have one hand in the dirt, allowing him to take advantage of his physical nature.
"I play with a lot of strength and aggression," he said. "The three-point stance is just exploding off of the ball, and it's definitely something I feel more comfortable with."
Head coach Mike Shanahan told the media after the draft that he had LeRibeus ranked high on his board, and sees him as a good fit in Washington.
"Here's a guy that has pretty good size, does have quickness, plays the center or guard position, and is extremely bright," Shanahan explained. "We're very happy to get him."