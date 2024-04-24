Marcus Mariota chose No. 0 as 'reminder' to prove doubters wrong

Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, comes to Washington with 15,820 yards, 93 touchdowns and a completion rate of 62.7%. He's appeared in 90 games, 74 of which featured him as a starter. Prior to that, he was one of the most successful quarterbacks in program history at Oregon, where he named a Heisman Trophy winner and claimed records in career touchdowns in the Pac-12 (135), career total offensive yards for Oregon (13,089) and career passing touchdowns (105).

All of that was done while wearing No. 8, which has a special meaning to Mariota. He started wearing the number when he was playing soccer as a kid. His coach threw him a jersey with the No. 8 on it, which he ended up growing to love because it paid homage to the eight major islands of Hawaii, where Mariota was born.

That number was unavailable when he signed with Washington since Brian Robinson Jr. has worn it since his rookie season. It isn't the first time Mariota has played with a number other than eight. He had a similar situation with the Falcons in 2022, when he wore No. 1 so Kyle Pitts could keep wearing No. 8.

Commanders receiver currently wears No. 1, meaning that option was out, too. So, Mariota chose zero, partially out of respect for Robinson.

"I talked to Brian about it," Mariota said. "Brian deserves that number."

And Mariota can still rock the No. 8 to honor his home state in his own way at practice.