News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Marcus Mariota chose No. 0 as 'reminder' to prove doubters wrong

Apr 24, 2024 at 03:54 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Mariota_0

Marcus Mariota didn't know he was making history when he chose to wear the No. 0 jersey with the Washington Commanders. His brother and mother broke the news to him with a news clip from Hawaii News Now reacting to the news.

It turns out that Mariota will be the first quarterback in the NFL to ever wear the jersey number.

The NFL tweaked its jersey number policy in 2023 to include the No. 0 as an option for skill players for the first time since 1973. About two dozen players chose to wear a zero on their uniform last year, including D'Andre Swift, Calvin Ridley and Roquan Smith, with reasons ranging from the bragging rights of being the first to wear the number to symbolizing a rebirth for their careers.

So, what about Mariota? There are a few reasons, one of the biggest being that it serves as a motivation to prove his doubters wrong.

"Zero is something for me that's just a reminder," Mariota said. "I'm in year 10. People don't think I can do it anymore. It's just kind of a reminder everyday of 'nobody really gives you a chance.' And it's cool to be able to remind yourself."

Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, comes to Washington with 15,820 yards, 93 touchdowns and a completion rate of 62.7%. He's appeared in 90 games, 74 of which featured him as a starter. Prior to that, he was one of the most successful quarterbacks in program history at Oregon, where he named a Heisman Trophy winner and claimed records in career touchdowns in the Pac-12 (135), career total offensive yards for Oregon (13,089) and career passing touchdowns (105).

All of that was done while wearing No. 8, which has a special meaning to Mariota. He started wearing the number when he was playing soccer as a kid. His coach threw him a jersey with the No. 8 on it, which he ended up growing to love because it paid homage to the eight major islands of Hawaii, where Mariota was born.

That number was unavailable when he signed with Washington since Brian Robinson Jr. has worn it since his rookie season. It isn't the first time Mariota has played with a number other than eight. He had a similar situation with the Falcons in 2022, when he wore No. 1 so Kyle Pitts could keep wearing No. 8.

Commanders receiver currently wears No. 1, meaning that option was out, too. So, Mariota chose zero, partially out of respect for Robinson.

"I talked to Brian about it," Mariota said. "Brian deserves that number."

And Mariota can still rock the No. 8 to honor his home state in his own way at practice.

"I wanted to just tape something across it so it'd look like in an eight."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Marcus Mariota comes to DC

As Marcus Mariota gets ready for the 2024 season, take a look back at some of the previous stops in his career. (Photos via The Associated Press)

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up near the sidelines during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. The Washington Commanders have added a veteran quarterback in free agency. The team agreed Tuesday, March 12, 2024, with Marcus Mariota on a one-year contract with a base salary of $6 million worth up to $10 million, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)
1 / 30

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up near the sidelines during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. The Washington Commanders have added a veteran quarterback in free agency. The team agreed Tuesday, March 12, 2024, with Marcus Mariota on a one-year contract with a base salary of $6 million worth up to $10 million, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks towards the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Nov. 19, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 19-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
2 / 30

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks towards the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Nov. 19, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 19-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. The Saints defeated the Falcons 27-26. (Paul Abell via AP)
3 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. The Saints defeated the Falcons 27-26. (Paul Abell via AP)

Paul Abell/Paul Abell
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up near the sidelines during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
4 / 30

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up near the sidelines during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in action before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in action before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 30

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is seen during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
7 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is seen during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rolls out to pass in action against the Carolina Panthers Saturday August 20, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
8 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rolls out to pass in action against the Carolina Panthers Saturday August 20, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rolls out during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
9 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rolls out during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passes against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
10 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passes against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
11 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski
File-This Aug. 19, 2017, file photo shows Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) talking with head coach Mike Mularkey before an NFL football preseason game in Nashville, Tenn. Mularkey has asked Mariota to use those valuable seconds before the ball hits his hands to counter a defense ready to blitz or positioned to blow up what the Titans previously called into the quarterback. â€œPutting more on his plate that he can hopefully get us to the right play,â€™â€™ Mularkey said. â€œNot a lot, but just enough to maybe save us a couple of snaps.â€ (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)
12 / 30

File-This Aug. 19, 2017, file photo shows Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) talking with head coach Mike Mularkey before an NFL football preseason game in Nashville, Tenn. Mularkey has asked Mariota to use those valuable seconds before the ball hits his hands to counter a defense ready to blitz or positioned to blow up what the Titans previously called into the quarterback. â€œPutting more on his plate that he can hopefully get us to the right play,â€™â€™ Mularkey said. â€œNot a lot, but just enough to maybe save us a couple of snaps.â€ (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

James Kenney
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) calls a play during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
13 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) calls a play during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) lines up under center during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. The Falcons defeated the Bears 27-24. (Paul Abell via AP)
14 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) lines up under center during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. The Falcons defeated the Bears 27-24. (Paul Abell via AP)

Paul Abell/Paul Abell
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs for a gain of 19 yards and a first down on a third down play in the fourth quarter during the 2016 NFL week 5 regular season football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Titans won the game 30-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
15 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs for a gain of 19 yards and a first down on a third down play in the fourth quarter during the 2016 NFL week 5 regular season football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Titans won the game 30-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
16 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 in Chicago. Tennessee won 27-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
17 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 in Chicago. Tennessee won 27-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) drops back to pass the football during an NFL AFC wild card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Titans won 22-21. (Scott Boehm via AP)
18 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) drops back to pass the football during an NFL AFC wild card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Titans won 22-21. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks to pass during the AFC divisional round game against the New England Patriots Saturday January 13, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
19 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks to pass during the AFC divisional round game against the New England Patriots Saturday January 13, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota looks for a receiver against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
20 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota looks for a receiver against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota throws a against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL preseason game on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won the game, 34-10. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP Images)
21 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota throws a against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL preseason game on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won the game, 34-10. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP Images)

G. Newman Lowrance
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws a warm up pass prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Las Vegas. Washington won the game, 17-15. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws a warm up pass prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Las Vegas. Washington won the game, 17-15. (Paul Jasienski via AP)

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles nine yards up the middle for a touchdown during a 2018 NFL week 9 regular season game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Titans defeated the Cowboys, 28-14. (James D. Smith via AP)
23 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles nine yards up the middle for a touchdown during a 2018 NFL week 9 regular season game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Titans defeated the Cowboys, 28-14. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
24 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) throws from the pocket in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
25 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) throws from the pocket in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
26 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passes during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
27 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passes during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
28 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Titans, 57-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
29 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Titans, 57-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws the ball during a week 6 NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 36-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
30 / 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws the ball during a week 6 NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 36-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
The Commanders own the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, and there's a high probability that they will use it to take a quarterback. Whether he ends up beating out that rookie or being the backup, Mariota intends to fill whatever role is assigned to him and do it to the best of his ability.

And he wants to show that zero still has value.

"We're all building this thing together, and the best version of myself can hopefully help whoever on this team," Mariota said. "And then we'll just try to build this up the right way."

