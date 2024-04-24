Commanders can impact roster 'right away' in 2024 Draft

While it's considered a given that the Commanders will take a quarterback at No. 2, the question of who they'll take remains a mystery. As of last week, Peters said the team is "real close" to making a final decision, although they still don't feel rushed to make any proclamation yet.

However, Peters and the Commanders do have a "pretty good idea" of what direction they'll go. One thing they're willing to admit: don't count on them moving back for more picks.

"We feel great about staying at No. 2," Peters said. "I don't see a whole lot of scenarios where we trade down, to be honest with you."

The Commanders have a chance to end the quarterback carousel that has spun without end for the last seven years, and they're taking that possibility seriously. They've met with all the top prospects, been to their pro days and hosted them at the facility. No matter who they pick, they'll at least have done their homework.

And of course, Washington isn't going to tell anyone much about what they're looking for, but in a general sense, they're looking for a leader who has "tremendous inner belief in themselves."