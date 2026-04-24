Maryland Sanctions Girls Flag Football with Support from the Commanders

Maryland – Earlier today, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), the state's governing body for high school athletics, voted to officially sanction girls flag football as a championship sport statewide. This decision represents a landmark moment in expanding access and recognition for Maryland's girls flag athletes, and the Washington Commanders are proud to help champion this milestone as the sport continues to grow across the DMV.

The successful vote follows sustained support from the Washington Commanders in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties, where the organization has helped strengthen and expand local programs. The Commanders have worked toward state sanctioning in partnership with the Baltimore Ravens, who back additional teams across several Maryland counties. Last year, the Commanders made a seven-figure commitment to the sport, providing funding, equipment, and comprehensive programming that has helped lay the groundwork for the sport's continued growth.

State sanctioning represents an expansion of opportunity for female athletes in Maryland, bringing increased competition, resources, and visibility to girls flag football across the state. Beginning in the fall of 2026, MPSSAA schools will field varsity girls flag football teams under the official MPSSAA framework. Each program will operate under the governing body's established rules and regulations and will have the opportunity to compete for an official state championship, marking a new era of recognition and competition for the sport.

The Commanders have played a meaningful role in supporting the growth of girls flag football in Maryland, investing in the sport's rapid rise as well as the athletes, coaches, and communities leading it. Their commitment spans across all 51 teams in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties, ensuring every program has a strong foundation to compete, grow, and thrive. Last fall, every program received equipment and financial support from the team.

The Burgundy and Gold have also built a full ecosystem around the sport, ensuring its sustained success for years to come. Their programming slate includes opportunities for every member of the girls flag community, including Learn to Play clinics for first-time athletes, Coaches Clinics that strengthen the leaders guiding each program, and NFL-style Media Days that empower players ahead of their high school season. The team also honored Coach KC Landefeld, head coach of Montgomery County's back‑to‑back champion Clarksburg High School girls flag football program, as their nominee for the 2025 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. Together, these efforts reflect a belief not only in the sport's future, but in all who shape it.

"Today's decision marks an important milestone for girls flag football across our region and reflects the dedication of Maryland's athletes, coaches, and communities who have championed this sport," said Mark Clouse, Team President, Washington Commanders. "Growing the game at every level remains a core priority for our organization, and we are proud to support the momentum that has brought girls flag to full varsity status. We look forward to building on the sport's growing momentum across the region and ensuring young women have the opportunities and resources they deserve."

"We are inspired by the historic action of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association to officially sanction girls' flag football as a championship sport," shared Dr. Jeffrey Sullivan, Director, Systemwide Athletics, Montgomery County Public Schools. "Our student-athletes continue to be trailblazers, and we are proud of the sport's growth across Montgomery County Public Schools and throughout Maryland. We are grateful for the Washington Commanders' generous support, which has expanded access through increased participation opportunities and enhanced playing spaces. We look forward to this next chapter as we work alongside the Commanders to champion our female student-athletes and RAISE girls' flag football to the next level."