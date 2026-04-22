Redwire Becomes Proud Drone Technology Partner of the Washington Commanders to Showcase Military Appreciation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 22, 2026) – Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced a multi-year marketing partnership with the Washington Commanders to support U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

Redwire will be a Proud Drone Technology Partner of the Washington Commanders. This partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to recognizing and supporting U.S. military personnel and their families. As part of this agreement, Redwire and the Commanders will work together on military appreciation initiatives, including community events and recognition programs honoring service members and their families.

The partnership also underscores Redwire's broader role as a global defense technology leader that is advancing U.S. leadership in drone technology, strengthening the domestic drone manufacturing base, and ensuring that the benefits of combat-proven drone technology are delivered to U.S. armed forces.

"Redwire's partnership with the Washington Commanders reflects our shared ethos and culture centered on cultivating appreciation for U.S. military personnel," said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO of Redwire and United States Marine Corps Veteran. "We look forward to uniting fans and honoring the brave heroes that defend our nation."

"Supporting service members, veterans, and their families is a core priority for our organization," said Mark Clouse, President, Washington Commanders. "This partnership with Redwire reflects a shared commitment to the military community and allows us to expand the ways we recognize and engage those who serve."