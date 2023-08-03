McLaurin explains benefits of improving his mental health

Professional Athletes will face an important point in their career when they need to ask themselves where they're headed next, and what it will take to get there.

Terry McLaurin faces those questions all the time as the Washington Commanders' star receiver, and while much of the applies to his abilities on the field, that carries over into every aspect of his life.

In a sit down with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on their podcast, The Pivot, the star wide receiver talked about pivotal moments in his personal life that have led to his change in mentality and an influx of personal growth, which has shined through to his on-field success.

One of McLaurin's strengths is the ability to ask himself difficult questions and evaluate who he is as a player and person. Like the work he does in the offseason, the key to improving who he is off the field has been his work ethic, which he got from watching his parents from a young age.

McLaurin talked about the feeling he experienced when he got to Washington and the reality of the pressure many players face when they get to this level. An insecurity developed in other parts of McLaurin's life; he found himself on autopilot, leading to him seek therapy.