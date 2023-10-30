Media roundup | Commanders players reflect on Week 8

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media after their 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some highlights from their press conferences.

Ron Rivera

On what the explanation was from the referees on the incompletion to WR Jahan Dotson at the end of the game:

"They told me that New York decided it wasn't a completion and I struggle because it took them so long to get it correct that you'd think that they didn't emphatically know that it was an incompletion. It did look like the left hand was under it. When you get a chance to see the replay it helps you. I was looking up at it and I did see Jahan's right hand come up, but I saw his left hand under it. So, that's what I was told was that it was decided by New York that they felt it was incomplete."

On why he didn't challenge the completion to Eagles WR DeVonta Smith that appeared to be incomplete:

"Because I didn't see it on the screen. I was looking up at the screen to see if there was something that could help me with it. Then I was waiting to hear somebody upstairs on if they had seen it or not. We hadn't seen the replay, so we weren't sure. They did their hurry up, ran up to the line and snapped the ball. You almost think that in that amount of time somebody else could have looked at it and saw if it was complete."

On his emotions after a loss like that:

"Disappointed. These guys came out and played hard. We gave ourselves opportunities and we missed some opportunities, and we just have to go back and take a look at it and see why."

On his message to the locker room:

"If you can do that for four quarters against an elite team in the NFL, you should be able to do it any time that you want. Our focus is we have nine games left to play. We'll play them one game at a time, and we'll focus in on what is coming up next."

On the trade deadline:

"I'm not going to answer any questions on personnel. I'll talk about the game we just played. I'll talk about the future game that we're going to play. I'm not going to get into personnel."

On the frustration level when losing a close game to a top team in the NFL and on not performing like this against the Bears and Giants: