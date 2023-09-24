Media roundup | Commanders react to their 37-3 loss to the Bills

Terry McLaurin

On improving off of today's game:

"Capitalizing in scoring situations. When you get the ball in the end zone, like I said going into this week, you have to score touchdowns and it's heartbreaking when you get to the 2 yard line and you don't quite get it in. That's on all 11 guys not executing and making sure we score 7 points. That game was still within reach at that moment and when you don't score it can be deflating to your offense because it puts your defense in a tough spot since they have to try and get another stop. I think we have to start there and execute as a whole."

On if they were surprised they weren't able to do what they had planned on offense:

"I think you have to give them credit. They're a championship football team. They've proven that year in and year out. Their defense is really solid. We knew going into the week that they would make us earn it because they don't really give up big plays. It forces your execution to be on point, so I have to first give them credit because they executed and they made us turn over the ball. They put us in some tough spots but, at the same time, we got to be better staying ahead of the sticks against a team like that. You have to be better with your spacing and making sure you're getting to 2nd or 3rd and manageable. We had our opportunities to keep it competitive and if you don't do that against a good team, the game can get out of hand because your defense will be on the field a bit longer."

On how difficult it is to flush this loss:

"On one hand, you do kind of have to flush the game because each week presents its own challenge, and we're going into a hostile environment and playing a divisional opponent next week in Philly and those kinds of games almost count for two because you're in your division. But at the same time if you don't address the things you didn't do well today, those same issues will show up next week. They're a very good football team, so it forces us to dig deep and do what we need to get better in 7 days to make sure those things don't happen. To a certain degree, we have to rest our bodies, look at the film over these next few games and come back stronger, but we also have to address the issues, so they don't show up again and we're not in a situation."

On how the team grows from this loss: