Media roundup | Commanders react to their Week 9 over the Patriots

Sam Howell

Q: How did you feel about your play out there? And just I know we ask this every day, every week, but just your overall growth with each game.

SH: Yeah, you know, I thought it was all right. I thought I did some good things, made some good plays. I just got to find a way to play better at certain times, and obviously the interception was a big play for us, a chance for us to really get the momentum going into halftime. And that's probably one of the worst plays I've ever made in my football career. So definitely just got to not do that in that situation. But, yeah, I thought I did some good plays. A lot of guys stepped up and made some big plays down the field. You know, the O-line did a good job all day long. We ran the ball well. We protected well. They brought some blitzes, some cover zeros. We got to some checks and managed that pretty well, so I thought as a whole we did a lot of really good things. We just got to find a way to finish better and when we have a chance in the fourth quarter to win the game, we've got to take advantage of that and not put our defense in so many opportunities. We gave the ball back to them probably three times, you know, and our defense came up with a stop every single time so just credit to them and it was a great team win.

Q: So for you, after a game like this, how much are you thinking about the really good throws you had versus that one interception?

SH: Yeah, I mean, obviously I hate that that play happened, but I'm not going to let that happen again and I think my teammates know that and I told them that, so I'm just going to try to continue to build on the good things that we did.

*Q: Since Nicki kept bringing it up, what did happen on that interception? *

SH: Dang, John. (Laughter) I tried to talk about it early so y'all would just stop asking me about it. But, no, it was just obviously in a situation like that, you've got to try to throw the ball away, and obviously I was on the perimeter and it was a rollout pass and a guy kind of triggered and tried to come hit me late and so I was trying to find an incompletion and I just didn't get the ball out-of-bounds.

Q: What about the touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson? Just walk us through that one and how that one came through?

SH: Yeah, it was – they were trying to bring cover zero and for most of the game, our cover zero stuff was getting to some quick screens and stuff like that, so I knew we'd have an opportunity versus cover zero to get into max protection and take a shot down the field, and Jahan did a good job beating his guy. We know it's going to be one-on-one. In cover zero, there's nobody behind him, so I just tried to throw it out there and let him go get it. He did.

Q: Over the last couple of games, how much do you feel like you're getting in sync with the protection and how does that help you when you're in the pocket and your game overall?