Montae Nicholson Ready To Learn The Defense As He Rehabs

"Montae was sitting there and it was kind of a position of need, but also he was one of our top-rated safeties and we decided to take him," Gruden said. "He's a big kid that can really run. I think he ran a 4.4 at the Combine, and worst-case he's going to help out our special teams and that's important. That's one of the big three phases so that's a good add for us."

Nicholson took some time to think about returning to East Lansing for one more season, but is content with his decision to head to the NFL, and now, to the Redskins.