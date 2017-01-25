NFL Network's Mike Garafolo Talks Redskins Moves, Senior Bowl

Prior to joining the Redskins' coaching staff in 2016, Manusky has previous defensive coordinator experience with the San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

"They want to really build this thing," Garafolo said of the defensive unit. "Especially now with Greg Manusky, to build this defense in his mind and not having to change schemes. Staying with the 3-4 is going to be beneficial for them and some of their younger guys that they won't have to change it up too much."

Along with the promotion of Manusky, the team also decided to bump up Matt Cavanaugh from quarterbacks coach – a role he served in for two seasons – to offensive coordinator to replace Sean McVay.

"It's good to have guys that have that experience and not have first-time guys when you're a team like the Redskins who are not rebuilding, you're not starting anew, you're looking to compete, you're looking to build on what you've already done," Garafolo said. "You're that team that's right there and now you're looking to make the next step. So it's good to have guys who have previous experience as coordinators.

"Sean McVay is an excellent offensive coordinator. So that's going to be a big question mark. Can they continue to do the things they did offensively especially if they lose some pieces on offense in free agency. Which I expect to happen because you just can't re-sign everybody. It'll be an interesting side of the ball to watch for Washington next year."

One of those players that could hit the open market from the offensive side of the football is quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Garafolo believes that the Redskins will have suitors interested in a tag-and-trade scenario, but Washington will ultimately bring him back on a long-term deal.