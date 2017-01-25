News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo Talks Redskins Moves, Senior Bowl

Jan 25, 2017 at 01:18 AM
redskins-draft-helmet-660-350-2015.jpg

Redskins.com caught up with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo at the 2017 Senior Bowl to discuss the Redskins' recent coaching moves, potential draft direction and more.

If the Washington Redskins go defense-heavy in the 2017 NFL Draft, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo won't be shocked.

"I'll say if 75 percent of their picks this year are defensive picks I wouldn't be surprised even a little bit," Garafolo told Redskins.com at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. "Because that's the  impression that I get. That they are really going to focus on the defensive side of the ball this year. Not just in free agency but also the draft. I know Scot McCloughan and his crew are here looking hard at a lot of the defensive players because that defense last year was not where they want it to be."

To help bolster the defensive unit, the Redskins could select a few players that are in attendance at this week's Senior Bowl. Both Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith have been recent Senior Bowl attendees, and Garafolo sees this week as "extremely important" in their road to the NFL Draft.

"A lot of these guys [talent evaluators] want to see what they're able to do in one-on-one type situations instead of in a game where you can kind of get lost," Garafolo said. "And listen, sometimes vice versa. Sometimes guys…I was just talking to a head coach here earlier today who said, 'sometimes this guy won't flash in one-on-ones, but he's a guy who fits the glove.' That's the term that he used. You want to see them both in individual, how he works during the week, and also how he can work in a system with other guys around him.

The Redskins struggled on the defense throughout the 2016 season, finishing with a 28th-overall defensive ranking.

While Washington has veteran pieces in place that it can build around, they decided to make coaching changes, as defensive coordinator Joe Barry, defensive line coach Robb Akey and defensive backs coach Perry Fewell.

After an extensive search for the next defensive coordinator, it was outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky who was promoted to the position.

Prior to joining the Redskins' coaching staff in 2016, Manusky has previous defensive coordinator experience with the San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

"They want to really build this thing," Garafolo said of the defensive unit. "Especially now with Greg Manusky, to build this defense in his mind and not having to change schemes. Staying with the 3-4 is going to be beneficial for them and some of their younger guys that they won't have to change it up too much."

Along with the promotion of Manusky, the team also decided to bump up Matt Cavanaugh from quarterbacks coach – a role he served in for two seasons – to offensive coordinator to replace Sean McVay.

"It's good to have guys that have that experience and not have first-time guys when you're a team like the Redskins who are not rebuilding, you're not starting anew, you're looking to compete, you're looking to build on what you've already done," Garafolo said. "You're that team that's right there and now you're looking to make the next step. So it's good to have guys who have previous experience as coordinators.

"Sean McVay is an excellent offensive coordinator. So that's going to be a big question mark. Can they continue to do the things they did offensively especially if they lose some pieces on offense in free agency. Which I expect to happen because you just can't re-sign everybody. It'll be an interesting side of the ball to watch for Washington next year."

One of those players that could hit the open market from the offensive side of the football is quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Garafolo believes that the Redskins will have suitors interested in a tag-and-trade scenario, but Washington will ultimately bring him back on a long-term deal.

"There will be talk of trade or maybe sign elsewhere even if he's tagged and all that stuff, and that will be something that I'm sure Scot McCloughan will listen to, just to consider all of his options," Garafolo said. "But I believe in the end that he's still going to be the quarterback of this team. They'll have a nice long-term deal and they'll move forward."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Players To Watch In The 2021 Senior Bowl

Staff writer Zach Selby provides five players he thinks Washington fans should look out for during the 2021 Senior Bowl.

news

News And Notes From The 2019 Senior Bowl, Day 3

Prospects finished off the third and final day of practice on Thursday. Here's a look at some of the highlights before the North and South team square off on Saturday.

news

News And Notes From The 2019 Senior Bowl, Day 1

Prospects kicked off the week with media day on Tuesday while Redskins team president Bruce Allen spoke to local reporters in between practices at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

news

As He Scouts 2018 Class, Doug Williams Recalls Senior Bowl Memories

The Redskins' Senior Vice President of Player Personnel is getting a close look at prospects this week while at the Senior Bowl. It was 40 years ago that he was playing in the annual game.

news

Five Takeaways: Jay Gruden At The 2018 Senior Bowl

Here's five takeaways from Redskins head coach Jay Gruden's one-on-one with Redskins.com on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2017, from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

news

Check Out The Rosters For The 2018 Senior Bowl

Throughout this week all eyes will be on the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., as all 32 teams will have the opportunity to scout some of the best college players in the country.

news

Zay Jones Catches Attention At Senior Bowl Following Prolific College Career

After piecing together a college career that saw him set two different NCAA receptions records, Zay Jones' play translated well over to the 2017 Senior Bowl.

news

A Look At Some Of The Senior Bowl Inside Linebackers

With the Senior Bowl providing one more opportunity for prospects to put good film out, the Redskins got a close look at eight different inside linebackers that will be picked in the 2017 NFL Draft.

news

A Look At Some Of The Senior Bowl Defensive Linemen

As the Redskins look to rebuild the defense under new coordinator Greg Manusky, the Senior Bowl could provide Washington some defensive linemen to bring in for the 2017 season.

news

Scott Campbell Discusses Pre-Draft Process, Past Senior Bowl Evaluations

After completing another season of scouting the top talent in college football, Scott Campbell discusses the next steps in the draft process along with previous Senior Bowl evaluations.

news

Five Takeaways: Jay Gruden At The Senior Bowl

Here's five takeaways from Redskins head coach Jay Gruden's media session with reporters on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Advertising