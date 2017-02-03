News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Zay Jones Catches Attention At Senior Bowl Following Prolific College Career

Feb 03, 2017 at 01:50 AM
zay-jones-senior-bowl-game-660-350.jpg

After piecing together a college career that saw him set two different NCAA receptions records, Zay Jones' play translated well over to the 2017 Senior Bowl.

For four years, Zay Jones was nearly automatic every time he was targeted by one of East Carolina's quarterbacks, as he finished his college career with FBS records in career (399) and single-season (158) reception totals.

As a true freshman in 2013, the Austin, Texas, native – who chose East Carolina over Arkansas State and Colorado – was the Pirates' second-leading receiver with 62 catches for 604 yards and five touchdowns. That production didn't slow down any once he became more of a known threat across college football.

During his junior season in 2015, Jones became just the eighth player in East Carolina history to record a 1,000-yard season.

Then came his senior season.

Starting with a 10-catch, 180-yard performance against Western Carolina in the regular season opener, Jones finished the year with 10 different games with double-digit reception totals. On Sept. 17 in a narrow defeat to South Carolina, Jones recorded a school-record 22 receptions. In total, he finished with an FBS-record 158 receptions.

His strong play carried over to last week's Senior Bowl, as he strung together three solid days of practices before being the best wide receiver in the week-concluding game, catching six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown reception with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

But it was his two additional touchdown receptions that didn't count – one due to a penalty and another on an unreviewable catch – that stole the show.

The catches grabbed the attention of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice:

"My goal is just to remove all doubt," Jones said of participating in the Senior Bowl. "I think a lot of people were talking about how my numbers were inflated, how I didn't have many yards per catch, and how I was just a product of ECU's system. But I feel like I'm really overcoming that and showing that I can compete at a high level."

2017 Senior Bowl Highlights

Take a look at photos from the 2017 Senior Bowl.

No Title
1 / 55
No Title
2 / 55
No Title
3 / 55
No Title
4 / 55
No Title
5 / 55
No Title
6 / 55
No Title
7 / 55
No Title
8 / 55
No Title
9 / 55
No Title
10 / 55
No Title
11 / 55
No Title
12 / 55
No Title
13 / 55
No Title
14 / 55
No Title
15 / 55
No Title
16 / 55
No Title
17 / 55
No Title
18 / 55
No Title
19 / 55
No Title
20 / 55
No Title
21 / 55
No Title
22 / 55
No Title
23 / 55
No Title
24 / 55
No Title
25 / 55
No Title
26 / 55
No Title
27 / 55
No Title
28 / 55
No Title
29 / 55
No Title
30 / 55
No Title
31 / 55
No Title
32 / 55
No Title
33 / 55
No Title
34 / 55
No Title
35 / 55
No Title
36 / 55
No Title
37 / 55
No Title
38 / 55
No Title
39 / 55
No Title
40 / 55
No Title
41 / 55
No Title
42 / 55
No Title
43 / 55
No Title
44 / 55
No Title
45 / 55
No Title
46 / 55
No Title
47 / 55
No Title
48 / 55
No Title
49 / 55
No Title
50 / 55
No Title
51 / 55
No Title
52 / 55
No Title
53 / 55
No Title
54 / 55
No Title
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

According to Senior Bowl's performance reports, Jones had the game's heaviest workload and the wide receiver clocked the second fastest run.

Those are important in overcoming some questions about his frame, although his 6-foot-2, 202-pound listing on the Senior Bowl's official roster were actually slightly bigger than what he was listed as East Carolina.

"Usually guys are taller on their college roster, but I was really happy that got the extra measurement," Jones said. "I've been working on my weight to get it up to run faster while going up against these bigger guys and it is really improving."

Jones hopes to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones, into the NFL.

"I have a great family who have supported me along the way," Jones said. "I have an older brother playing for the Vikings. A younger brother coming up who is an Under Armour All-American, and I'm the runt of the family trying to keep up with them."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Full list of the Commanders' 2022 draft picks

Here's everything you need to know about Washington's draft class.

news

Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 12.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (as of April 26).

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Evan Silva thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Sporting News thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Daniel Jeremiah has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Nate Davis has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (as of March 8).

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Todd McShay has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Mel Kiper Jr. has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising