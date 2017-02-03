Zay Jones Catches Attention At Senior Bowl Following Prolific College Career

As a true freshman in 2013, the Austin, Texas, native – who chose East Carolina over Arkansas State and Colorado – was the Pirates' second-leading receiver with 62 catches for 604 yards and five touchdowns. That production didn't slow down any once he became more of a known threat across college football.

During his junior season in 2015, Jones became just the eighth player in East Carolina history to record a 1,000-yard season.

Then came his senior season.

Starting with a 10-catch, 180-yard performance against Western Carolina in the regular season opener, Jones finished the year with 10 different games with double-digit reception totals. On Sept. 17 in a narrow defeat to South Carolina, Jones recorded a school-record 22 receptions. In total, he finished with an FBS-record 158 receptions.

His strong play carried over to last week's Senior Bowl, as he strung together three solid days of practices before being the best wide receiver in the week-concluding game, catching six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown reception with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

But it was his two additional touchdown receptions that didn't count – one due to a penalty and another on an unreviewable catch – that stole the show.