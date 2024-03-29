Nick Allegretti ready to compete for starting role

Allegretti, who has 13 starts in 74 games, is confident that he's ready for the next step in his career. In fact, he's felt for about two years that he's developed enough to take on that role. He was bumped up to the starting lineup for 12 total games in 2020, including the entirety of the Chiefs' playoff run that season, and allowed just one sack in the regular season.

But Allegretti didn't feel that he was truly ready to be a mainstay on an offensive line until his fourth season when he had to play in relief for Jone Thuney, who was ruled out just hours before kickoff in Week 5 of the 2022 season against the Rams.

That wasn't much time to prepare for Aaron Donald, but Allegretti held his own in the 30-29 win over the Rams, allowing zero snaps and just two pressures on 72 snaps. There's nothing like going toe-to-toe with a future Hall of Famer to build up your confidence.