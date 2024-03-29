 Skip to main content
Nick Allegretti ready to compete for starting role

Mar 29, 2024 at 10:21 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti (73) moves in to block Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Steve McLendon (96) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
There are no guarantees in the NFL, even for the league's most notable players.

Nick Allegretti is not looking for any promises with the Washington Commanders. He just wants an opportunity to compete, and that's what he's going to get.

"I have a ton of respect for the guys in Kansas City," Allegretti said. "I enjoyed my role there, but I think I had gotten to the point in my career where I wanted to come and be a starter in Week 1. That's my goal coming to Washington."

Allegretti, a seventh-round pick in 2019, was primarily a backup in his five years with the Chiefs. As fun as it was to be part of a dynasty that has won three Super Bowls, Allegretti was looking for something new, and he viewed Washington as a prime destination to show that he can be a full-time starter.

After five years of being patient, he's excited for the chance to show what he can do.

"This was a great opportunity," Allegretti said. "I have a ton of respect for Coach [Dan] Quinn and what he's been able to accomplish in his career. It looked like I had a great opportunity to come in here and compete. That's all I wanted."

Allegretti, who has 13 starts in 74 games, is confident that he's ready for the next step in his career. In fact, he's felt for about two years that he's developed enough to take on that role. He was bumped up to the starting lineup for 12 total games in 2020, including the entirety of the Chiefs' playoff run that season, and allowed just one sack in the regular season.

But Allegretti didn't feel that he was truly ready to be a mainstay on an offensive line until his fourth season when he had to play in relief for Jone Thuney, who was ruled out just hours before kickoff in Week 5 of the 2022 season against the Rams.

That wasn't much time to prepare for Aaron Donald, but Allegretti held his own in the 30-29 win over the Rams, allowing zero snaps and just two pressures on 72 snaps. There's nothing like going toe-to-toe with a future Hall of Famer to build up your confidence.

"That's about as challenging of a task as there is in this league, outside of probably blocking a couple of the guys we have here [in Washington]," Allegretti said. "I was able to go out there and compete my butt off. That was a huge confidence builder for me."

Allegretti's conviction in his ability continued to grow for the next two seasons. The problem was that the Chiefs already had an established offensive line, so the most he could do was be a backup and play when called upon. Allegretti received some opportunities; he started in Weeks 12 and 13 during the 2022 season and in the 2023 regular season finale on top of stepping during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run.

Still, Allegretti couldn't shake the feeling that he was ready for more. He found joy in his role with the Chiefs, but it was a mental grind to prepare for three different positions every week. As much he liked being with the Chiefs and competing for a championship every year, he would rather be somewhere that allowed him to be a starter.

"I felt like a starter," Allegretti said. "I knew that I could be a Day 1 starter, and that's what I'm here to prove."

Allegretti came to Washington at the right time, because the team is overhauling several positions. Players like Saahdiq Charles, Charles Leno Jr., Nick Gates and Tyler Larsen, all of whom started games for Washington, are either on the market or with new teams. Right guard Sam Cosmi and right tackle Andrew Wylie are the only two starters remaining from last year.

The Commanders have already made moves to fill the other three spots up front by bringing in Tyler Biadasz from the Dallas Cowboys and re-signing Cornelius Lucas. Biadasz has been an established starter for years, while Lucas, Washington's swing tackle since 2020, has played well at left tackle. General manager Adam Peters also said during the league's annual meetings that he would be fine with either Lucas or Trent Scott starting in 2024.

That leaves left guard, which works out for Allegretti since that is where he's spent much of his time. He's not looking to be handed the job, but he does feel like he has a lot to offer with his new team. Aside from the experience of winning three Super Bowl and knowing what it takes to reach that goal, he wants to add physicality and effort to the group.

"If you can get 11 guys playing as hard as they possibly can, you're gonna win a lot of football games," Allegretti said.

That's certainly the plan in the new era of Commanders football.

"Physicality and effort are the two things that I can control," Allegretti said. "I know I'm gonna have to block some incredible athletes."

