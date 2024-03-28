Five things to know about Nick Allegretti

3. He caught a touchdown pass.

Offensive linemen almost never get the chance to catch touchdown passes. We say "almost" because Allegretti is one of the few who can claim to have accomplished it.

The Chiefs were on the cusp of putting things away in their playoff matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the ball at the Steelers' 1-yard line in the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes rolled to his right before dumping off the pass to Allegretti, who had just slung T.J. Watt to the ground.

Allegretti made the easy grab at the goal line to put the Chiefs up 28-7. His fellow offensive linemen were the first to congratulate him, and he celebrated by spiking the ball. Even more impressive was that Allegretti didn't even know the ball was coming to him.

"I go in there and I'm hyping everybody up, selling it the best I can," **Allegretti said.** "Usually by the time I turn out, the ball's gone, and I'm going to celebrate with somebody else. I turned around, and the ball was coming. I'm glad I didn't have 100% [knowledge] that ball was coming to me, because I probably would have been a little more nervous."