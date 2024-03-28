Whether starter or mentor, Mariota ready to help Washington win games

At the same time, Mariota has shown that he can step in as a starter and even succeed in that role. He had the Titans in position for a playoff run in 2016, throwing 26 touchdowns to just nine interceptions, prior to breaking his leg in Week 16; he led his team to the playoffs in 2017, sparking a comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs by scoring a touchdown on a throw he made to himself; he stepped for an injured Carr with the Raiders in 2020 and nearly pulled off a win against the Chargers; and he did have a handful of impressive moments with the Falcons, who found ways to utilize his dual threat skill set.

So, for what it's worth, Mariota is right; he's experienced a lot of what the NFL has to offer, and he's willing to pass that knowledge on to younger players.

"All those experiences create value and create opportunities for me to build relationships with guys," Mariota said. "I can build with the top guy on the roster to the very bottom of the roster. I think that's important. Sometimes you need guys like myself to be able to glue guys together and be an advocate for the guys."

Mariota is also uniquely positioned to help mentor the Commanders' first-round pick, assuming they take a quarterback. The situation they would walk into with the Commanders, who have looked for a long-term answer at the position since Kirk Cousin left in 2017, is similar to the one Mariota was in during his rookie year. Eight quarterbacks started a game for Tennessee between 2010-14, including Vince Young, Jake Locker, Matt Hasselbeck and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Mariota said there is an expectation for a quarterback taken that high be "the savior," which can be a lot to take on.