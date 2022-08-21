News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Numbers to know from Washington's second preseason game against Kansas City

Aug 21, 2022 at 09:36 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

The Washington Commanders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-14, in their second preseason game. Here are three numbers to know from the defeat.

69

The Commanders' rushing offense was a silver lining on the day. The visitors amassed 69 rushing yards on 20 attempts for an average of 3.5 yards per carry. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who has continued to earn reps with the starters, was responsible for nearly a third of that total.

In the first drive of the game, Robinson showed he came to be a difference-maker and plowed for 14 yards in the first four plays. He never slowed down after the flying start, finishing the game with 31 yards on eight carries. Six of those carries resulted in either a run of at least five yards or a first down. Some of his most impactful runs came in short-yardage situations, when his two-yard gains gave Washington a fresh set of downs.

Robinson and his downhill style continue to pay dividends for the Commanders.

60%

Washington's third down conversion woes continued at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City was able to flip nine out of its 15 third-down opportunities into first downs for a 60% conversion rate (a number just about equal to what the defense allowed last week against the Panthers).

In the Chiefs' first drive of the game, Patrick Mahomes kept the Kansas City offense humming with three third-down conversions in a 12-play, 87-yard drive. The final third down conversion of the possession resulted in a Chiefs touchdown as Mahomes found tight end Jody Fortson in the end zone.

That momentum spilled into the home team's second possession. The Chiefs' offensive unit marched down the field on a similar, dominating drive. Two third-down conversions extended the possession to 12 plays and 82 yards and finished with another Forston touchdown. In total in the first quarter, the Chiefs gained 69 of their total yards on third down, and Washington's starting defense allowed the Chiefs to convert their first six third downs.

63%

It's a storyline football fans know well by now. It does not matter if the scenario is an AFC Championship game or a preseason dress rehearsal, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the field and turns out a performance that is a mix between spectacular and otherworldly.

The All-Pro signal caller was impressive in his relatively short time leading the Chiefs' offense, recording 12-for-19 completions, 162 passing yards and two touchdowns. He showed his magician-like qualities in tough situations, wielding his now-famous side arm sling and finding receivers cleanly in stride. Credit should be given to Washington's pass rush. There were a handful of times that Montez Sweat and the rest of the defensive line did a solid job to force Mahomes out of the pocket, but he found a way to wiggle out of the pressure.

