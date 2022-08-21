Numbers to know from Washington's second preseason game against Kansas City

69

The Commanders' rushing offense was a silver lining on the day. The visitors amassed 69 rushing yards on 20 attempts for an average of 3.5 yards per carry. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who has continued to earn reps with the starters, was responsible for nearly a third of that total.

In the first drive of the game, Robinson showed he came to be a difference-maker and plowed for 14 yards in the first four plays. He never slowed down after the flying start, finishing the game with 31 yards on eight carries. Six of those carries resulted in either a run of at least five yards or a first down. Some of his most impactful runs came in short-yardage situations, when his two-yard gains gave Washington a fresh set of downs.