5 takeaway from Washington's preseason loss to Kansas City

4. Sam Howell flashed again, but still has much to learn.

There was plenty of excitement about Sam Howell after his two-touchdown performance that nearly helped Washington take a win from the Panthers, and some of that was warranted for the rookie.

And there was some of that against the Chiefs, too, but like the rest of the unit, Howell was uneven and showed that he still has a way to go before being a finished product.

It looked like we were going to get a repeat of last week with seven minutes left to go in the fourth quarter. Howell hit Dax Milne for a 22-yard gain, which helped set up a touchdown run from Jaret Patterson two plays later. Howell completed 10-of-22 passes, and he had several moments where he showed off his rare arm strength.

He also had a few head scratching errors, the biggest being the easy interception that was grabbed by Chris Lammons. The cornerback returned the ball to Washington's 3-yard line, dashing any hopes Washington had of making a comeback.