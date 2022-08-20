Instant Analysis | Commanders fall to 0-2 in 'dress rehearsal' game against Chiefs

There was a slightly larger sample size of the Washington Commanders' starters against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason, but the increase in snaps ended up being similar to the product from the previous week: some good, some bad and evidence of a lot more work that needs to be done.

Carson Wentz recorded 64 yards on 6-of-9 completions, and the Commanders dropped to 0-2 in the preseason with a 24-14 loss.

If anything, the issues that Washington showed against the Carolina Panthers -- third-down struggles and slow starts on both sides of the ball -- were magnified against the Chiefs' starters. Patrick Mahomes and his offense converted their first six third downs, while Commanders, despite some flashes from Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, could not get much traction.