NYGvsWAS Injury Report: Robert Kelley Questionable

"He didn't want to come out at all but you could see he was in some pain, so I wanted to get Mack Brown some touches, see where he was so if we needed to use him in a big way Sunday he would be ready to go," Gruden said. "So I think we saw what he can do, the confidence that he has in the line and seeing holes, so we feel good about those two guys and obviously Chris Thompson."

Over the last eight weeks of NFL action, Kelley is ninth in the NFL in rushing yards (568) and tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (six). The Tulane product is also 11th in yards per attempt during that span (4.09) among running backs with at least 100 carries.

And in Washington's four victories since Kelley earned a spot in the starting lineup, the Redskins have collected more rush attempts (116) than pass attempts (113).

"I think we're getting into a rhythm," Kelley said. "It felt good to get the running game going last game, Kirk [Cousins] was able to produce in the run game too. … Every time we run the ball well, our chances of winning go up."

Defensively, if Kerrigan is able to start against the Giants it will mark his 96th straight start since the Redskins took him out of Purdue in the 2011 NFL Draft.