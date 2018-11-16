HOUvsWAS Injury Report: Trent Williams Questionable, Samaje Perine Out

In his place, the Redskins may make wide receiver Trey Quinn active since moving him off the Reserve/Injured list on Wednesday. "We'll make sure he's good to go," Gruden said of Quinn. "We haven't made a decision on if he'll be up or not but there's a good chance that if he does play, he'll be our slot guy and return to punt return."

Thompson's rib injury, which he sustained against the Giants, continues to heal, but Gruden noted that this is an injury that requires time and patience.

"I think the previous rib injury has healed, which is good," Gruden said. "Now, the other side that was injured is coming along. We'll take it day by day. I said he's probably going to be out, but you never know. We'll get a look at him tomorrow and if he feels good there is a chance but I think the most important thing with that injury is time and only he can really tell us because there are X-rays and all that. But, he's the one that's got to deal with the pain and when he feels like he's ready to go, he'll go."

Hopkins cropped up on the injury report this week with an injury to his groin. The team reportedly tried out several kickers earlier this week in the case he won't be able to play on Sunday. But Hopkins tested his leg on Friday and the team is optimistic he'll play.

"I think it was positive today, but like I said, he did some kicking, looked fine and we'll see how that thing [does]," Gruden said. "Hopefully it doesn't flare up tomorrow."