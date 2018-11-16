HOUvsWAS Injury Report: Trent Williams Questionable, Samaje Perine Out

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Head coach Jay Gruden seemed pretty confident on Wednesday afternoon that left tackle Trent Williams wouldn't be playing Sunday against the Texans. Nearly 48 hours later, after his Pro Bowl left tackle had worked on a thumb cast with trainers and suited up for practice Friday, Gruden walked back his words.
"I said probably," Gruden clarified with a smile.
Williams, who sustained the thumb injury against the Giants, has missed the last two games. He didn't participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday, but hopes he'll be able to have enough mobility with his thumb inside a cast to potentially play Houston.
"Well he saw a doctor and the doctor felt like he was making really good progress and it's all dependent on the cast and whether or not he can have any kind of gripping with that cast on and how that thumb feels. He did some work today and I think we'll leave it up to the doctors and Trent for Sunday."
The left tackle participated in "pretty much everything" during Friday's practice and the next two days will decide his fate. Williams, for what it's worth, wants to play through it.
"Thursday [against Dallas] was my target before the surgery," Williams said. "So definitely on track for Thursday but I went and saw the doctor Tuesday and kind of started rehabbing like crazy once I got out of the cast and I asked the doctor if I'd be able to go, and of course he was a little reluctant toward it but I kind of, a little persuasion."
The other surprise Friday came from running back Samaje Perine, who is among three Redskins listed as out this Sunday. He tweaked his calf in practice on Thursday and now the Redskins must decide if they will activate running Byron Marshall from Injured Reserve for this weekend. He joins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) and running back Chris Thompson (ribs) as those who will miss Sunday's game.
Meanwhile, cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) and kicker Dustin Hopkins (groin) are the only others on the injury report, listed as questionable.
Crowder's designation means he will miss his sixth straight game this Sunday. He received another MRI on his ankle this week, and didn't participate in practice on Thursday or Friday.
"I don't think it's a setback," head coach Jay Gruden said. "I just think he came out there and when you have an injury like that, it's important to go out there and test it when you feel like you can and he did all the stuff with the trainers and the strength staff. They felt like it was a green light for him to try and go practice and see what he can do. It just didn't quite feel right for him making those full speed cuts."
Check out these photos of the Redskins' preparing for their Week 11 game against the Houston Texans Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.
In his place, the Redskins may make wide receiver Trey Quinn active since moving him off the Reserve/Injured list on Wednesday. "We'll make sure he's good to go," Gruden said of Quinn. "We haven't made a decision on if he'll be up or not but there's a good chance that if he does play, he'll be our slot guy and return to punt return."
Thompson's rib injury, which he sustained against the Giants, continues to heal, but Gruden noted that this is an injury that requires time and patience.
"I think the previous rib injury has healed, which is good," Gruden said. "Now, the other side that was injured is coming along. We'll take it day by day. I said he's probably going to be out, but you never know. We'll get a look at him tomorrow and if he feels good there is a chance but I think the most important thing with that injury is time and only he can really tell us because there are X-rays and all that. But, he's the one that's got to deal with the pain and when he feels like he's ready to go, he'll go."
Hopkins cropped up on the injury report this week with an injury to his groin. The team reportedly tried out several kickers earlier this week in the case he won't be able to play on Sunday. But Hopkins tested his leg on Friday and the team is optimistic he'll play.
"I think it was positive today, but like I said, he did some kicking, looked fine and we'll see how that thing [does]," Gruden said. "Hopefully it doesn't flare up tomorrow."
Dunbar also didn't practice this week, still dealing with the nerve issue in his leg and shin that he re-aggravated against the Falcons. He missed last week's game against the Buccaneers, and he may end up missing second straight contest this Sunday.