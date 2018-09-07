WASvsAZ Injury Report: Maurice Harris Out

Linebacker Zach Brown had been nursing an oblique injury for some of the preseason, but has been at practice the last couple days.

"Well yeah, if we are concerned about lingering issues, then I probably wouldn't be able to sleep, so I think we got it nipped in the bud," Gruden said. "We gave him plenty of rest, could be a little painful for him, but he's not on the report, so I think he's good to go."