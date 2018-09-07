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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

#WASvsAZ Injury Report: Maurice Harris Out

Sep 07, 2018 at 04:11 PM
Week 1 Inova Injury Report

This week's injury report is brought to you by Inova, the Official Health System of the Washington Redskins.

The Washington Redskins will only be without one player heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, as wide receiver Maurice Harris was ruled out on Friday still experiencing symptoms from a concussion.

Harris sustained the concussion against the Jets and hasn't been practicing over the last couple of weeks. Head coach Jay Gruden didn't appear too concerned about his long-term health on Thursday, and seems ready to have rookies Trey Quinn or Cam Sims, or potentially both, pick up the slack on Sunday.

"Oh yeah, [Trey's] done great and then obviously Cam [Sims] has a chance to be up on game day, but we'll see," Gruden said.

Otherwise, everyone else is ready to go in Arizona.

PHOTOS: Cardinals Week Practice (9/6/18)

Check out these photos of the Redskins' preparing for their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.

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Linebacker Zach Brown had been nursing an oblique injury for some of the preseason, but has been at practice the last couple days.

"Well yeah, if we are concerned about lingering issues, then I probably wouldn't be able to sleep, so I think we got it nipped in the bud," Gruden said. "We gave him plenty of rest, could be a little painful for him, but he's not on the report, so I think he's good to go."

Left tackle Trent Williams has been limited in practice just to give some extra rest for his knee while Ryan Kerrigan got the same treatment for a minor hip injury.

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