PFF Rates Terry McLaurin As Most Valuable Offseason Addition Among Wide Receivers

McLaurin, who finished with a WAR of 0.60, is coming off one of the best seasons by a rookie wide receiver in Redskins history. Despite missing two games due to injury, McLaurin finished second behind Gary Clark with 919 receiving yards, second behind Charlie Taylor with seven touchdowns and tied for third with 58 receptions.

Among NFL rookies in 2019, McLaurin was tied for second in receptions, second in yards and tied for third in touchdowns.

The only newcomers to have a better WAR than McLaurin were Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill -- the NFL Comeback Player of the Year -- and Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston. McLaurin was one of two rookies to make the list, joining New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (0.25 WAR).