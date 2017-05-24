PHOTOS: 2017 Redskins OTAs: Day 2

Check out photos of the Washington Redskins participating in the second day of OTAs on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the Inova Sports Peformance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
Offense:
**
Check out images from the Washington Redskins' offense during their second day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
**
Defense:
**
Check out images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams during their second day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
**