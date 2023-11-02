Practice notes | Commanders taking a committee approach to DE position

2020 seventh-round James Smith-Williams is another player expected to see a bump in his playing time going forward. Like Toohill, Smith-Williams has made splash plays in a rotational role. Against the Denver Broncos, for example, he took down Russell Wilson for a one-yard loss in the first quarter. That was his only sack of the season so far, but he does know how to put pressure on quarterbacks, as he's third on the team with four quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus.

Toohill and Smith-Williams are familiar with having to step up in the past. They had to do so during the 2021 season, when both Sweat and Young were dealing with injuries.

"We've been here before," Toohill said. "Nothing changes. I don't think you make it a bigger deal than it is, and you just come to work every day and do your absolute best to prepare."

The Commanders can also get a better look at their current draft class with KJ Henry and Andre Jones Jr. expected to get more snaps behind Toohill and Smith-Williams. Of the two, Jones is the more intriguing prospect because of how impressive he looked in training camp, starting with him getting first team reps in the team's joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens and keeping up with Lamar Jackson on the edge.