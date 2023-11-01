News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice notes | Ron Rivera explains why Commanders traded Montez Sweat, Chase Young

Nov 01, 2023 at 05:46 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45311
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders elected to fundamentally shift how they structure their team yesterday, and it's going to provide an opportunity for younger players to step up.

The Commanders moved two of their starting defensive linemen just hours before the trade deadline. They dealt 2019 first-round pick Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick, while 2020 first-round pick Chase Young was sent to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2024 compensatory third-round pick, pending a physical.

There are several reasons why the Commanders chose to change their attitudes about trying to keep one or both players after the 2023 season. They aren't giving up on the season, but the decision to move on from two foundational pieces of the roster does show that Washington is looking to the future.

"It's an opportunity to see what else we have," head coach Ron Rivera said during his Wednesday press conference. "It's an opportunity to go out and win football games with different guys, and we feel we have an opportunity to go out and play and play well."

The path that led to Washington trading Sweat and Young began about 10 days ago, according to Rivera. The front office began fielding calls about players, and from there, the team began to gather information about potential compensation and present their findings to Managing Partner Josh Harris.

Rivera said that ownership and the front office were aligned in the decision, and Harris was on board with the ideas on the possibilities that trading Sweat and Young could give the team going forward.

Rivera knows decisions like the ones that were made on Tuesday are difficult. He's experienced them as a player and coach. The reality, however, is that they are part of being in the NFL.

"It's always difficult to say goodbye to guys that help you...but it's also part of the business side of it," Rivera said. "And that's never easy. For us, more than anything else, this is creating some opportunities for some other guys. It's creating a different opportunity for us as a football team, and we've got to make the best of it."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders practice, 11/01

Check out the best photos of the Washington Commanders going through their first practice of the week as they prepare for the New England Patriots.

11012023 WK9 Practice EF00351
1 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00378
2 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00376
3 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00373
4 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00371
5 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00368
6 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00366
7 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00363
8 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00369
9 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00365
10 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00359
11 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00357
12 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00361
13 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00355
14 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00362
15 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00358
16 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00352
17 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00356
18 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00354
19 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00350
20 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00353
21 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00349
22 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00345
23 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00346
24 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Practice EF00347
25 / 58
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45281
26 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45334
27 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45333
28 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45330
29 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45325
30 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45328
31 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45324
32 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45326
33 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45311
34 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45323
35 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45319
36 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45321
37 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45317
38 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45313
39 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45312
40 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45306
41 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45304
42 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45302
43 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45305
44 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45303
45 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45297
46 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45300
47 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45293
48 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45291
49 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45296
50 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45292
51 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45289
52 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45288
53 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45284
54 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45285
55 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45283
56 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45286
57 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
11012023 WK9 Wednesday Practice KC45287
58 / 58
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Once the trade with Young is finalized, the Commanders will have five picks in the first three rounds of next year's draft, including two second-rounders and two third-rounders. That gives the franchise a level of flexibility that it has not had in several years.

"It's going to give us an opportunity to build for the future," Rivera said.

Whatever that future looks like, it's going to be markedly different from how the Commanders have structured their roster in previous years.

Part of that is due to the development of Sam Howell, who is currently sixth in passing yards and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns. Despite the growing pains that Howell has shown through his first nine career starts, the team is confident in the player he could become, and the evidence they have seen -- the most recent being 397 yards and four touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles -- suggest that his future is bright.

"I know this franchise has been looking for a long time [for a quarterback]," Rivera said. "And for the first time in a while, I think that guy might be here."

That means that the Commanders want to do what they can to provide him with protection and weapons.

"It's not saying we're gonna build everything on offense," Rivera said. "But it gives us a chance to spread it around and keep some of the guys that we want to keep, go after some of the guys we want to go after and draft who we want to draft."

In terms of players who will replace Sweat and Young in the immediate future, the Commanders already have several options on the roster.

Veterans James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill will likely get the majority of defensive snaps. They've already been key rotational pieces this season, and with Sweat and Young gone, Toohill leads the team with four sacks.

The Commanders also have draft picks Andre Jones Jr. and K.J. Henry primed for more pivotal roles on defense. Jones looked impressive in training camp, but he hasn't much of an impact during the season aside from playing on special teams. Henry has yet to be active on gameday.

Rivera said he has spoken to them about them getting more chances to show what they can do.

"I think that's the thing that's exciting is really to find out where that is," Rivera said.

And as for what this means for the rest of the 2023 season, Rivera said the Commanders still believe they have "every opportunity in front of us."

"We want to see what we have and see if we can win football games and put ourselves in that same position."

Related Content

news

Commanders trade DE Chase Young

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move Wednesday.
news

Commanders-Patriots Week 9 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 9 matchup.
news

Commanders get Salute to Service Month underway with visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

From conversations in the Military Advanced Training Center to meet-and-greets and autograph signings, the experience at Walter Reed was both a fun and powerful one for all involved.
news

Sam Howell | 'We're trying to win right now, and we feel like we have the players to do that'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell addressed the media before practice on Nov. 1. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.
news

Commanders vs. Patriots preview | Heading north to Foxborough

The Washington Commanders are going back on the road to take on the New England Patriots. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
news

Commanders nominate Chris Bailey for 2023 NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

From his time as a helicopter pilot to his stint at the Naval Academy to his work with the Commanders, Bailey leads a life that truly embodies the spirit of the league's Salute to Service initiative.
news

Wake Up Washington | Aftermath of the trade deadline

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
news

Commanders trade DE Montez Sweat to Chicago Bears

Washington receives a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Sweat, pending a physical
news

Sam Howell continues to take encouraging steps in long-term development

Howell still has a long way to go in his professional career. But through all the growing pains, there have been glimpses of a bright future. 
news

Notes & Quotes | Rivera praises Howell's decision making, views performance as reason for optimism

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera answered questions about Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and the trade deadline during his Monday press conference. Here are some notes and quotes from his time with media members. 
news

Washington Commanders announce month-long Salute to Service programming paying tribute to the National Capital Region's service members

The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Month.
Advertising