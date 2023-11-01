Practice notes | Ron Rivera explains why Commanders traded Montez Sweat, Chase Young

Once the trade with Young is finalized, the Commanders will have five picks in the first three rounds of next year's draft, including two second-rounders and two third-rounders. That gives the franchise a level of flexibility that it has not had in several years.

"It's going to give us an opportunity to build for the future," Rivera said.

Whatever that future looks like, it's going to be markedly different from how the Commanders have structured their roster in previous years.

Part of that is due to the development of Sam Howell, who is currently sixth in passing yards and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns. Despite the growing pains that Howell has shown through his first nine career starts, the team is confident in the player he could become, and the evidence they have seen -- the most recent being 397 yards and four touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles -- suggest that his future is bright.