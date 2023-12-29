News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice notes | Jacoby Brissett questionable, Kendall Fuller out vs. 49ers

Dec 29, 2023 at 01:56 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

game_statuses122923

The Washington Commanders' original plan was to let Jacoby Brissett start their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers and let Sam Howell sit back, take a breath and learn from the sideline as the backup. Now, that might have to change.

Brissett, who was named the starter on Wednesday, was added to the injury report on Friday after dealing with hamstring tightness and will be questionable for Sunday. if he cannot play, Howell will be the team's starter once again.

Brissett played well when called upon against the Rams and Jets in the last two weeks, completing 78.3% of his passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns. He has yet to be sacked or throw an interception, and the Commanders scored on five of the seven drives he was in at quarterback.

Head coach Ron Rivera said that the team will monitor Brissett's status for the next 48 hours to determine if he can be ready by kickoff.

"He took some reps today and looked pretty good moving around," Rivera said.

Whoever ends up starting for the Commanders at quarterback will have to play without their starting center and left tackle, as Tyler Larsen (knee) and Charles Leno (calf) have been ruled out for the second straight week. Just as they did against the Jets, Nick Gates and Cornelius Lucas will take their place. Gates had his best game of the season in Week 16, earning a grade of 71.5 from Pro Football Focus and allowing zero pressures.

There's also a chance that starting right tackle Andrew Wylie (elbow) will not be available after being limited all week. If he cannot play, Trent Scott is the next player up on the depth chart.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Commanders will be severely limited against the NFL's second-best passing offense. Kendall Fuller was re-added to the injury report on Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday. Benjamin St-Juste is also out with a concussion, as is Percy Butler with a wrist issue.

So, here's how the secondary will look agains the 49ers: Emmanuel Forbes and Tariqu Castro-Fields will be lined up at cornerback; Kamren Curl and Terrell Burgess will be the Commanders' safeties; and Quan Martin will also add support at safety and nickel.

Forbes came in for St-Juste as he was being evaluated and played well on 29 defensive snaps. He allowed just one reception and three yards on four targets, by far his best performance since Week 1. Since being benched in Week 6, Forbes has allowed six receptions on 19 targets for 92 yards.

"There were actually some really good things that he had done," Rivera said. "He's been working really hard these last couple of weeks, been working on some things. We saw some real positive things on Friday that we're feeling pretty good about. And then when he got the opportunity to come in and play the way he did, there were some things that showed that he's starting to get a good feel for it, a better feel for it."

On a more positive note, the Commanders will have their starting running back in the lineup this weekend. Brian Robinson Jr., who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, will be active for the team's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Robinson, who leads the Commanders with 664 yards and eight total touchdowns, first experienced discomfort during the Commanders' loss to the Miami Dolphins. The hope was that Robinson would improve during the bye week, but it turned out that his injury needed more time to heal. Prior to Wednesday, he had not participated in practice since the Friday before the Dolphins game.

"You always miss your good players," said assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "Obviously, it's tough when players are hurt. You never want guys...to miss games. But next man up, guys got to rise to the occasion and just like I made the statement earlier, we all have to play better."

Robinson's absence meant Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez Jr. received more snaps. Rodriguez benefitted the most during that span by leading the team in both games with a combined 93 yards on 23 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt, with two touchdowns.

But with Rodriguez going to Injured Reserve, Robinson's return couldn't be timelier. Despite missing the last two games, he still leads the Commanders with 990 scrimmage yards, 189 touches and 54 first downs gained.

And with two games left, he still has a chance to surpass his rushing total of 797 yards from last season.

Related Content

news

Three keys to Washington upsetting the 49ers on New Year's Eve

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the San Francisco 49ers on New Year's Eve. Here are three keys the Burgundy & Gold getting an upset.
news

Wake Up Washington | New quarterback, new opportunities

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
news

Practice notes | Jacoby Brissett wants to 'be myself' in first start of 2023

Brissett knows that you have to make the most of the cards you're dealt in the NFL, and for the last two weeks, he's had some winning hands.
news

Four things to know about the San Francisco 49ers

The Washington Commanders begin their two-game home stretch to close out the 2023 season with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here are four things to know about Washington's next opponent.
news

Commanders-49ers Week 17 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 17 matchup.
news

Practice notes | Inside Rivera's decision to let Howell 'take a breath,' learn from Brissett

Despite the stumbles in his development, the Commanders still believe in Howell. Rivera said that what has happened over the last month doesn't change how he looks at the quarterback's future. But after going through the roughest part of his budding career, he does think sitting for at least the team's next matchup can do Howell some good.
news

Commanders vs. 49ers preview | A showdown at FedExField on New Year's Eve

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new direction for Week 17

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
news

Jacoby Brissett named Commanders' QB for Week 17 vs. 49ers

Brissett, who the team signed in March, has played in relief for second-year pro Sam Howell in the last two games. In that span, Brissett has completed 78% of his passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns. 
news

Commanders-Jets Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 30-28 loss to the New York Jets, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Commanders struggle in first half, drop sixth straight with 30-28 loss to Jets

All in all, it was an ugly day for the Commanders in a 30-28 defeat, despite Jacoby Brissett relieving Howell in the second half and scoring on three of his five drives.
Advertising